Railway Conducts Two-Day Study On Passenger Movement To Prepare Crowd Management

Published : September 6, 2025 at 4:18 PM IST
By Chanchal Mukherjee
New Delhi: Amid crowd management preparation at Railway Stations for the upcoming festivals to deal with heavy passenger rush, the South Central Railway has conducted a two-day scientific study of passenger movement and has drawn up a comprehensive plan for the purpose.
Informing about the crowd management study, A.Sridhar, Chief Public Relations Officer, South Central Railway, said, “This zone has initiated a comprehensive plan to ease travellers’ flow and control crowd surge at stations as it witnesses footfall of around 1.3 lakh passengers per day during the normal days and more than 2 lakh passengers per day during the festive period.”
In order to understand the passenger flow within the station, a detailed study was conducted to find a better way to manage the crowd. Now, it has found that platform staircases of Foot Over Bridges witness traffic of over 10,000 passengers per hour in the peak timings of morning 5.00-8.00 hours, and evening 21.00-23.00 hours and is considered severely congested and the Platform-1 side is the popular entry/exit for passengers: Around 80-90 per cent of the unreserved passengers use the PF-1 side of Secunderabad station as it is well connected with the Buses, Metros and Hotels when compared to PF-10 side of the station which is one of the reason, the railway officials explained.
The railways have urged passengers to download the RailOne App on IOS/Android for the latest train running information and platform nomination. They can also use RailOne for the purchase of tickets, ordering food, and lodging complaints, too, and they are requested to arrive at the station as per the scheduled timings of the train, which will prevent accumulating a crowd at the platform at a time.
Notably, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw last week directed officials to complete the holding area being built at New Delhi Railway Station at the earliest for better crowd management during festivals. This holding area will have a pre-ticketing area, ticketing area, post-ticketing area, toilet blocks, public address system, electronic display board for information, AI-based surveillance camera, and luggage scanner.
Strategies To Mitigate Congestion
Diversion of a few trains bypassing, SCR is contemplating diverting a few trains in peak timings via Sanathnagar-Ammuguda-Maula Ali-Charlapalli with additional halts at satellite stations such as Charlapalli.
Designated Passenger Holding Areas
A large number of passengers enter the station and wait on the platform and FOB. SCR is earmarking holding areas outside the ticketing area, on both PF-1 and PF-10 sides, where passengers can wait till the train's arrival time. On the PF-1 side, two holding areas, one at Gate No. 2 and another near Gate No. 5, with a capacity of 1500 passengers, will be available. At Platform no 10, one holding area will be available at Gate No. 8 with a capacity of 1125 passengers. Passengers are asked to use the signage and follow announcements to navigate the station.
New Entry/Exit From PF-1 To Metro
To separate the entering and exiting passengers, a new entry/exit is being constructed from PF-1 to the Secunderabad (West) metro station.
Segregated Traffic And One-Way Passenger Flow
Passengers travelling by cars/ taxis/cabs are encouraged to use the PF-10 side of the terminal instead of the PF-1 side. Only limited pickup/drop off bays and the parking facility are available on the PF-1 side. A new basement parking for accommodating 200 cars is operational at the PF-10 side. Passengers travelling by private cars are encouraged to use the parking facility on the PF-10 side. The 12-minute entry/exit toll gate, which was implemented for 4 wheelers while entering the station from the platform No. 10 side, is no longer in vogue. Close coordination with the Government Railway Police, City Police, and Road Transport Corporation is planned to manage the crowd and vehicular traffic at the station in this regard. To eliminate cross-flow and congestion, key FOB landings will be made one-way and passengers will be guided to the particular direction during peak hours (04:00-09:00 and 20:00-23:00), by staff and clear signage. The passengers are advised to follow the signage/announcements for clarity.
Enhanced Ticketing And Passenger Facilities
Additional help desks/enquiry counters will also be operational. Senior railway officers will be on round-the-clock duty to monitor the train movement and oversee the crowd at the station. Additional ticket counters and Automatic Ticket Vending Machines will be operational for easy and quick ticket issuance.
