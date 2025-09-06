Railway Conducts Two-Day Study On Passenger Movement To Prepare Crowd Management

ETV Bharat / bharat

By Chanchal Mukherjee

New Delhi: Amid crowd management preparation at Railway Stations for the upcoming festivals to deal with heavy passenger rush, the South Central Railway has conducted a two-day scientific study of passenger movement and has drawn up a comprehensive plan for the purpose.

Informing about the crowd management study, A.Sridhar, Chief Public Relations Officer, South Central Railway, said, “This zone has initiated a comprehensive plan to ease travellers’ flow and control crowd surge at stations as it witnesses footfall of around 1.3 lakh passengers per day during the normal days and more than 2 lakh passengers per day during the festive period.”

In order to understand the passenger flow within the station, a detailed study was conducted to find a better way to manage the crowd. Now, it has found that platform staircases of Foot Over Bridges witness traffic of over 10,000 passengers per hour in the peak timings of morning 5.00-8.00 hours, and evening 21.00-23.00 hours and is considered severely congested and the Platform-1 side is the popular entry/exit for passengers: Around 80-90 per cent of the unreserved passengers use the PF-1 side of Secunderabad station as it is well connected with the Buses, Metros and Hotels when compared to PF-10 side of the station which is one of the reason, the railway officials explained.

The railways have urged passengers to download the RailOne App on IOS/Android for the latest train running information and platform nomination. They can also use RailOne for the purchase of tickets, ordering food, and lodging complaints, too, and they are requested to arrive at the station as per the scheduled timings of the train, which will prevent accumulating a crowd at the platform at a time.

Notably, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw last week directed officials to complete the holding area being built at New Delhi Railway Station at the earliest for better crowd management during festivals. This holding area will have a pre-ticketing area, ticketing area, post-ticketing area, toilet blocks, public address system, electronic display board for information, AI-based surveillance camera, and luggage scanner.

Strategies To Mitigate Congestion

Diversion of a few trains bypassing, SCR is contemplating diverting a few trains in peak timings via Sanathnagar-Ammuguda-Maula Ali-Charlapalli with additional halts at satellite stations such as Charlapalli.

Designated Passenger Holding Areas