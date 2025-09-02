Railway Conducts Safety Review For Smooth Train Operation Amid Heavy Rain

ETV Bharat / bharat

By Chanchal Mukherjee

New Delhi: Amid heavy rain and soil erosion incidents, the railway is conducting safety reviews specially focused on Road under Bridges (RUBs) prone to waterlogging, with directives to reinforce safety barriers, upgrade signalling systems, ensure robust alarm mechanisms, and ensure emergency equipment readiness. To elevate safety standards, authorities have been given instructions to conduct round-the-clock monitoring and frequent inspections at critical locations, and follow the Railway Board's instructions during safety-related activities.

Explaining about the safety measures, Uchit Singhal, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager, Jammu Division, told ETV Bharat, “The safety review is being done at several points to avoid any risk during train operation. The railway has already taken various safety measures, following which the division has detected technical issues with bridges and some places in the tracks. The railway has already identified several vulnerable points and is taking care of these points to ensure smooth train operations.”

“The railway always prefers to run safe and secure train operations for the passengers as well as trains,” he added.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, Himanshu Shekhar Upadhy, Chief Public Relations Officer, Northern Railway, said, “The periodical safety reviews get done to all bridges and are conducted regularly. Railways do water level monitoring during the rainy season, and other monitoring systems are enhanced, especially during the monsoon.”

Railway has placed strategic emphasis on safety measures across vulnerable operational zones, including train shunting operations, Structural integrity of bridges and tunnels, signal visibility and alarm systems, track blanketing and ballasting, and emergency equipment readiness.

Sanjay Kumar Srivastava, General Manager of South Central Railway, convened a comprehensive Safety Review meeting yesterday, and special attention was given to RUBs prone to waterlogging, with directives to reinforce safety barriers, upgrade signalling systems, and ensure robust alarm mechanisms.