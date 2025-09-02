Railway Conducts Safety Review For Smooth Train Operation Amid Heavy Rain

By Chanchal Mukherjee
New Delhi: Amid heavy rain and soil erosion incidents, the railway is conducting safety reviews specially focused on Road under Bridges (RUBs) prone to waterlogging, with directives to reinforce safety barriers, upgrade signalling systems, ensure robust alarm mechanisms, and ensure emergency equipment readiness. To elevate safety standards, authorities have been given instructions to conduct round-the-clock monitoring and frequent inspections at critical locations, and follow the Railway Board's instructions during safety-related activities.
Explaining about the safety measures, Uchit Singhal, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager, Jammu Division, told ETV Bharat, “The safety review is being done at several points to avoid any risk during train operation. The railway has already taken various safety measures, following which the division has detected technical issues with bridges and some places in the tracks. The railway has already identified several vulnerable points and is taking care of these points to ensure smooth train operations.”
“The railway always prefers to run safe and secure train operations for the passengers as well as trains,” he added.
Speaking to ETV Bharat, Himanshu Shekhar Upadhy, Chief Public Relations Officer, Northern Railway, said, “The periodical safety reviews get done to all bridges and are conducted regularly. Railways do water level monitoring during the rainy season, and other monitoring systems are enhanced, especially during the monsoon.”
Railway has placed strategic emphasis on safety measures across vulnerable operational zones, including train shunting operations, Structural integrity of bridges and tunnels, signal visibility and alarm systems, track blanketing and ballasting, and emergency equipment readiness.
Sanjay Kumar Srivastava, General Manager of South Central Railway, convened a comprehensive Safety Review meeting yesterday, and special attention was given to RUBs prone to waterlogging, with directives to reinforce safety barriers, upgrade signalling systems, and ensure robust alarm mechanisms.
To elevate safety standards, Srivastava has instructed, to conduct round-the-clock monitoring and frequent inspections at critical locations, ensure immediate completion of repair works at vulnerable sites, maintain accurate and up-to-date operational registers, adhere strictly to Railway Board's instructions for all safety-related activities, implement staff sensitization programs, including group meetings and one-on-one counselling for safety category personnel.
All supervisors should constantly monitor the field-level activity, and any issue should be addressed instantly and rectified at the earliest, he said.
Following heavy rains and soil erosion issues for the last several days, near about 150 trains were affected due to cancellation, diversion, short termination or short origination across the rail network.
Meanwhile, DRM Bhusawal conducted a detailed inspection of Nandgaon station to review works under ABSS. The inspection covered passenger amenities, SM Room, Relay Room, circulating area & Goodshed, with focus on improving safety, convenience and overall station experience.
North Eastern Railway, General Manager, Uday Borwankar, and senior officials also conducted a detailed inspection at the stations to check the preparations.
