Railway Conducts Drive Against Unauthorised Passengers In Reserved Coaches

New Delhi: Indian Railways is conducting a coordinated drive with the Government Railway Police (GRP) and the commercial department against unauthorised passengers in reserved coaches, railway sources said on Friday.

According to senior railway officials, the railway has taken this step after receiving a large number of complaints lodged on the 'Rail Madad' app from June 1 to 12 regarding unauthorised passengers in reserved coaches.

The guidelines have been issued to curb this menace of unauthorised passengers especially in women coaches. As per railway sources, teams have initiated action against these unauthorised passengers.

The teams have been conducting proactive checks of coaches reserved for ladies and especially abled passengers, with the assistance of commercial staff, at originating stations and en route and taking legal action against offenders found in these reserved areas. The videography and photography are being conducted at random on important trains with a focus on ladies' coaches and coaches reserved for persons with disabilities. The railway responds promptly to provide redressal of complaints lodged on Rail Madad, officials added.

Meanwhile, Central Railways (CR) has taken decisive action to enhance the commuter experience and ensure the safety and comfort of passengers travelling on its suburban services.

Dr Swapnil D Nila, Chief Public Relations Officer, Central Railways, said, “As of June 15, a total of 2,979 cases of irregular travel have been addressed, resulting in penalties amounting to Rs 10,04,985. This proactive enforcement has already led to a notable decline in complaints, deducing from over 100 cases per day to just seven cases on June 15."

Notably, the Mumbai suburban network of Central Railway carries around 33 lakh passengers every day through its 1,810 services daily including 66 AC local services daily carrying around 78,000 passengers per day, the CPRO said.