Railway Reduces Advance Tickets Reservation Period From 120 Days To 60 Days

New Delhi: Indian Railways has decided to reduced its advance reservation period from 120 days to 60 days (excluding the date of journey) that will be effective from November 1.

According to Senior Railway officials, this change excludes the day of the journey. With effect from November 1, 2024, the ARP will be of 60 days (excluding the day of journey) and bookings will be done accordingly. However, all the bookings done upto October 31, 2024 under the ARP of 120 days will remain unaffected.

The officials further said the cancellations of the booking made beyond the ARP of 60 days will, however, be permitted. There will be no change in the case of certain day-time express trains like Taj Express, Gomti Express, and some others, where lower time limits for advance reservations are, at present, in force. There will also be no change in the case of the limit of 365 days for foreign tourists.

The railway officials said this move will help the passengers to make better trip plans and book their travel train tickets accordingly. Four months were too long to plan a journey in advance in view of this the time limit for advance reservation has been reduced from 120 days to 60 days.

However, the Railways has assured the passengers who have already booked their tickets or bookings done upto October 31 under the ARP of 120 days will remain unaffected.