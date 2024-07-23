ETV Bharat / bharat

Budget 2024 Allocates Rs 2.55 Lakh Crore To Indian Railways; Read About Plans In The Pipeline

New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's 90-minute budget speech on Tuesday did not mention any specific projects in the railways, as the government retained the allocation of Rs 2,55,393 crore as gross budgetary support for Railways it had announced in the interim Budget earlier this year.

There were speculations that the government might announce Production Linked Incentives (PLI) for manufacturing in railways, particularly regarding the high production pipeline of Vande Bharat trains, however, nothing related to it found mention in her speech.

It was speculated that the Budget for Railways in 2024-25 fiscal will give more importance to enhancing passenger capacity and improving safety, however there were no specific announcements around the same.

In the interim Budget this year, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had earmarked Rs 2,55,393 crore to the railways as gross budgetary support, supplemented by an additional Rs 10,000 crore sourced from extra-budgetary resources.

Railway Plans In The Pipeline

Earlier this month, the Indian Railways announced that it will manufacture 10,000 non-AC coaches over the next two fiscal years. “This initiative aims to enhance facilities for common railway passengers. In the next two years, the overall count of non-AC coaches will be increased by 22 per cent,” the Northern Railway said in a statement on July 9.

Giving a detailed breakup for the financial year 2024-25, the statement said that 2,605 general coaches, 1,470 non-AC sleeper coaches and 323 sitting-cum-luggage rake (SLR) coaches will be manufactured along with 32 high-capacity parcel vans and 55 pantry cars.

Similarly, the Railways said that in 2025-26, 2,710 general coaches, 1,910 non-AC sleeper coaches, 514 SLR coaches, 200 high-capacity parcel vans, and 110 pantry cars will be manufactured.

Apart from manufacturing non-AC coaches, the government also plans to implement three major economic railway corridor programmes and convert 40,000 normal railway bogies to Vande Bharat standards.