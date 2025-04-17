Railway Board Holds Review Meetings To Improve Work Process In Different Zones

By Chanchal Mukherjee

New Delhi: The members of the Railway Board are conducting review meetings with officers of various zones for developing strategic projections for the financial year 2025-26, officials said. The exercise aims to find out shortcomings from last year and make a comprehensive plan to overcome these issues, they said.

Various development works, which were reviewed in different level meetings, will be taken up in the coming days, like the conversion of coaches to LHB coaches to improve speed. The Araria-Thakurganj line is likely to be commissioned by the end of July this year; remaining electrification works need to be completed on priority, and a clean and hygienic canteen for merchants, staff, and labourers working at the goods shed is needed.

“To find out last year’s shortcomings and try to overcome those issues, the board members and other heads hold review meetings to make a comprehensive strategy to work on all fronts, including safety, security, and development works,” Captain Shashi Kiran, Chief Public Relation Officer (CPRO), North West Railways, told ETV Bharat while elaborating on the matter.

Chief Public Relations Officer of Northern Railway, Himanshu Shekhar Upadhyay, said that Jitender Malhotra, member of Operation and Business Development of the Railway Board, recently held a review of the zone regarding operation and commercial-related issues and instructed to increase amenities and punctuality.

Similar review meetings were held by the North Central Railway (NCR) and Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR). Chairman of the Railway Board, Satish Kumar, held a meeting for NCR on Friday and suggested several measures, including counselling of ground-level staff and conducting regular inspections of trains, while K. Raveen Kumar Reddy, Additional Member (Traffic) of the Board, closely reviewed the operating indices and achievements of the zone.

“The key performance parameters, such as freight loading, punctuality, safety, and revenue generation, he also noted a significant rise in commodity movement during March 2025. Compared to the same period last year, NFR recorded marked growth in multiple categories, like cement loading, which increased by 9.6 per cent; dolomite by 9.1 per cent; fertiliser by 28.6 per cent; and the 'Others' category by 9.6 per cent,” Kapinjal Kishore Sharma, CPRO of NFR, told ETV Bharat.

Reddy also visited the Azara railway station goods shed, where he discussed with local traders and freight stakeholders to know their issues, which can be resolved by the railways.

"Discussing provided a platform for open dialogue, allowing traders to share feedback and offer suggestions on improving freight services and last-mile connectivity. After hearing all the discussions and suggestions, Reddy reassured the participants about the railway's commitment to enhancing freight infrastructure and ensuring seamless, efficient service delivery,” Sharma said.