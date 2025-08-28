ETV Bharat / bharat

Railway Board Chairman Satish Kumar Gets One-Year Extension In Tenure

New Delhi: The tenure of Railway Board Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Satish Kumar has been extended by one year. His term was scheduled to end on August 31, 2025.

"The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the extension in tenure of Satish Kumar, Indian Railway Management Service (Retd), as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Railway Board, for a further period of one year with effect from 1.9.2025 on re-employment on contract basis, on existing term and conditions or until further orders, whichever is earlier," a government order dated August 27, 2025 said.

Kumar's initial appointment on September 1, 2024 made him the first chairman and CEO from the scheduled castes category in the Board's history. Officials said that Kumar, a distinguished officer of the 1986 batch of the Indian Railway Service of Mechanical Engineers (IRSME), has made significant contributions to Indian Railways throughout his illustrious career spanning over 34 years.

"He began his career in Indian Railways in March 1988. Since then, he has served in various pivotal roles across different zones and divisions, bringing innovation, efficiency, and safety improvements to the railway system," they added.