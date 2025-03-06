ETV Bharat / bharat

Railway Board Cancels All Pending Departmental Group C Selection Due To 'Irregularities'

New Delhi: Citing "irregularities" in the process, the Railway Board has cancelled all pending departmental selections on Group C posts that were not finalised and approved till March 4, officials said on Wednesday.

In a circular sent to the General Managers of all railway zones on Wednesday, the board said, "Due to several irregularities noticed in the departmental selection in the recent past, it has been decided to revisit the departmental selection framework and all the pending selections/LDCEs/GDCEs (within Group C) which have not been finalised and approved by 04.03.2025 may be treated as cancelled."

"No further selection may be initiated until further orders. Further instructions to regulate the selections will be issued in due course," it added.