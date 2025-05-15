Railway Adopts Modern Technologies To Mitigate Issues During Rains

New Delhi: Indian Railway is using modern state-of-the-art technology to ensure the safety of passengers as well as its infrastructure during rains, following which several zones are conducting aerial and inside drains surveys to mitigate challenges of difficult terrain areas.
Vineet Abhishek, Chief Public Relations Officer, Western Railway told ETV Bharat, "Ahead of rainy days, the railways is conducting aerial survey through drones at various vulnerable spots to ensure that proper system is in place like drains clean, natural exit for water, no objects in front of signals and tracks."
"In addition, the railway has set up Water Level Monitoring Systems at sensitive bridges to monitor actual water level if it exceeds the danger mark, then it sends warning messages to concerned officials’ mobile numbers, which will help to decide further train operations," he said.
Similarly, the Konkan Railway has also adopted several new edge technologies to deal with rainwater issues. The Konkan Railway is stepping up its efforts to ensure the safety and reliability of its train services. A series of comprehensive measures have been implemented to prepare for the challenges posed by the rains. We are using many more modern technologies, including drones to ensure safe rail operation during rainy days. Besides, staff have been deployed for track patrolling to keep watch on the tracks, a senior railway official told ETV Bharat.
Kapinjal Kishore Sharma, CPRO, Northeast Frontier Railway informed, "NFR has deployed advanced systems to address challenges related to landslides, drainage issues and embankment stability. Spanning hilly terrain across Dima Hasao and Cachar districts is a vital link connecting the states of Tripura, Mizoram, Manipur and the Barak Valley with other parts of India."
"The difficult topography and extreme rain situation create the route vulnerable to natural hazards, often disrupting rail traffic and posing significant safety risks. To deal with these challenges, the railway has initiated aerial and geophysical surveys of the hill section, high-resolution aerial imaging and electromagnetic surveys which will provide detailed insights into terrain morphology, slope stability and surface deformation," Sharma added.
Besides this, some zones have also deployed Ground Penetrating Radar (GPR), Transient Electromagnetic Survey, Electrical Resistivity Tomography (ERT) and Seismic Refraction Testing (SRT) across vulnerable slopes and track borders, Sharma said.
Talking on the advanced system, a senior railway official told ETV Bharat, “The railway is also using a device which works under water to check and find where the drains are choked that create waterlogging issue."