Rail Services Hit By Rains, Travel Plans Go Awry As Several Trains Cancelled, Diverted

By Chanchal Mukherjee
New Delhi: Owing to heavy rains, misalignment of bridges and traffic blockdes, various railway zones have cancelled, short terminated and diverted over 120 trains across the country.
The railways have issued travel advisory to passengers urging them to plan their journeys keeping in view the current weather conditions. The passengers have also been urged to check the correct position of the trains from valid railway sources before heading towards stations.
A Sridhar, Chief Public Relations Office, South Central Railway said, “The change in the pattern of train services like cancellation, diversion, and rescheduling is being informed to the passengers by sending SMSes to their mobile numbers recorded at the time of booking tickets.”
He said rail users may also check the correct position of the trains from valid sources like railway applications or official websites like IRCTC, Railone and NTES or dial enquiry number 139 for correct information, before undertaking their journeys. South Central Railway has issued travel advisory for rail passengers with regard to change in pattern of train services due to heavy rains and flood like situation.
In view of flood like situation in several places due to heavy rains, there is a likelihood of change in the pattern of train services in some regions. “Due to water overflowing on tracks in Bhiknur-Talmadla section and operational reasons of Hyderabad division, some train services have been cancelled and diverted,” Sridhar stated.
Meanwhile, passengers are uncertain about their journeys owing to change in weather and heavy rains. Mukesh Sharma, a traveller, told ETV Bharat he is worried as some trains heading towards Hyderabad have been cancelled or diverted. "I am not able to decide what to do next because I can’t buy costly flight tickets,” he said.
Similarly, Vansh Kumar Singh, a resident of Delhi, told ETV Bharat, “We were planning to visit Jammu during festival season but due to heavy rains and soil erosion, several trains are either cancelled or diverted. We had to cancel our plan.”
Similar situation persists in Northern Railway’s Jammu division where rail traffic is affected due to heavy rains and technical problems pertaining to somes bridges following which several train services will remain either cancelled or diverted till further information. Shashi Kiran, CPRO of North Western Railways said due to these reasons some trains will be affected in NWR zone.
“Due to suspended traffic on Kathua-Madhopura Punjab line due to misalignment of Bridge No 17, train no 6031, Dr MGR Chennai Central-Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra Andaman Express scheduled to leave on August 31 has been cancelled,” A.Elumalai, PRO, Chennai Division of Southern Railway informed.
Besides, Central Railways will operate a mega block on its suburban sections carrying out various engineering and maintenance work on Sunday following which server trains will be diverted.
Also Read
Railways Run Two Special Trains For Stranded Passengers From Jammu