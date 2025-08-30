ETV Bharat / bharat

Rail Services Hit By Rains, Travel Plans Go Awry As Several Trains Cancelled, Diverted

By Chanchal Mukherjee

New Delhi: Owing to heavy rains, misalignment of bridges and traffic blockdes, various railway zones have cancelled, short terminated and diverted over 120 trains across the country.

The railways have issued travel advisory to passengers urging them to plan their journeys keeping in view the current weather conditions. The passengers have also been urged to check the correct position of the trains from valid railway sources before heading towards stations.

A Sridhar, Chief Public Relations Office, South Central Railway said, “The change in the pattern of train services like cancellation, diversion, and rescheduling is being informed to the passengers by sending SMSes to their mobile numbers recorded at the time of booking tickets.”

He said rail users may also check the correct position of the trains from valid sources like railway applications or official websites like IRCTC, Railone and NTES or dial enquiry number 139 for correct information, before undertaking their journeys. South Central Railway has issued travel advisory for rail passengers with regard to change in pattern of train services due to heavy rains and flood like situation.

In view of flood like situation in several places due to heavy rains, there is a likelihood of change in the pattern of train services in some regions. “Due to water overflowing on tracks in Bhiknur-Talmadla section and operational reasons of Hyderabad division, some train services have been cancelled and diverted,” Sridhar stated.