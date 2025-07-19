ETV Bharat / bharat

Rail Ministry Directs Zones To Issue Standardised ID Cards To Vendors To Curb Illegal Vending

New Delhi: In a move to prevent illegal vending in trains and at stations, the Railway Ministry has issued a standardised format for identification cards for vendors and asked all its zones to implement it immediately. Railway commercial officials said unauthorised vendors have become a real menace in trains and at stations as they sell adulterated food products that can cause serious health issues for passengers.

"The issue of unauthorised vending in trains and stations has been examined by (the Railway) Board's office, and the following is advised for implementation with immediate effect to curb unauthorised vending," said a July 17 circular addressed to all zones.

The circular added that all authorised vendors/helpers/staff of companies that have been awarded licenses to provide various services inside the trains or at stations must be issued standardised identity cards by the Railway Administration/Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation in the name of the respective individuals.

The identity card format has provisions to display name, Aadhaar number, medical fitness certificate and its date of validity, unit of deployment, police verification date and its validity, and the name of the licensee firm.

Urging zones to follow the guidelines, the circular said, "Identity cards shall be signed by the station superintendent/station manager of the respective station or IRCTC's authorised official. Identity Cards shall be issued in the name of vendors/helpers/staff only after due process."