Rail Madad Speeds Up Complaint Redressal System

New Delhi: Indian Railway is handling passengers’ grievances and resolves them which are lodged on its ‘Rail Madad’ platform to provide a safe and comfortable journey by resolving complaints in a fast manner.

As per railway data, Indian Railways received a total 42,932 complaints last week. Northern Railways received a maximum of 5,365 complaints. However, East Central Railways received the second-highest number of complaints with 3911 complaints.

Central Railways got 3,407 grievances. According to official data, Central Railway took the first step to resolve the complaint lodged at Rail Madad within 21 minutes. Western Railway resolved grievances in 23 minutes and North Western Railway in 24 minutes. The average target time for grievances redressal in Indian Railway is 30 minutes.

However, the average pendency target time is 10 minutes. Grievance redressal time for Western Railway was 13 minutes, North Eastern Railways 15 minutes and North Western Railways 16 minutes.

Most of the time passengers raised matters related to cleaning, food quality, catering service, bed roll, and miscellaneous activities. Informing about the Grievance Redressal Efficiency Index (GREI), Vineet Abhishek, chief public relations officer, Western Railways, said, “Western zone has been able to redress the grievance at a quicker pace and this has helped the zone to secure the top position amongst all zonal railways. It has one of the least numbers of complaints per million passengers. The grievances have diminished from 219 per million passengers in April 2024 to 141in February 2025.”