Raid At TASMAC: Madras HC Asks ED To Respond To TN Govt's Plea

Chennai: The Madras High Court on Tuesday has ordered the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to respond to the petition filed by the Tamil Nadu government against the raid conducted by the agency at the headquarters of TASMAC.

The raid was conducted from March 6 to 8, after which ED issued a statement saying there was a fraud of Rs 1,000 crore in the procurement of liquor to TASMAC, issuance of bar licenses and tendering for the transportation of liquor to shops.

A case was filed in the Madras High Court on behalf of the TASMAC administration, seeking to declare the raid as against the federal structure enshrined in the Constitution and illegal. It also requested the court to order ED not to harass TASMAC officials in the name of investigation.

The government told the court that ED should search only after obtaining permission. S Muralitharan and A Mohandas from Chennai had filed an intervention petition in support of ED.

Meanwhile, in a sudden turn of events, both Justices M S Ramesh and Senthil Kumar, who were hearing the case, announced their withdrawal last week. Following this, these petitions came up for hearing on Tuesday in the court of Justices S M Subramanian and K Rajasekhar.

Senior advocate P S Raman, appearing for the state government, said, "Only a specific officer of the Enforcement Directorate has the authority to conduct an inspection. If there is any suspicion of irregularities, there is no objection to the Enforcement Directorate asking for documents from TASMAC and conducting an investigation. However, everyone, including the employees, has been tortured in the name of investigation for more than 60 hours."

Following this, the judges said, "The Enforcement Directorate would have conducted the investigation based on some documents. It cannot issue any order without responding to the Tamil Nadu government's petition. Furthermore, there is no error in investigating the intervention petition of Muralitharan and Mohandas."

The bench ordered ED to respond, adjourning the hearing to April 8.