Rahul's 'Vote Theft' Bombshell: Congress Alleges 2024 Poll Manipulation Scandal Ahead Of His Bihar Yatra

New Delhi: Upbeat over public response to Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi’s ‘vote theft’ revelations, the Congress strategists said more such ‘truth bombs’ are on the way.

Following the revelations made on August 7, in which Rahul Gandhi alleged voter list manipulation in one assembly seat, Mahadevapura which falls under the Bengaluru Central Lok Sabha seat in Karnataka to substantiate his claim that the BJP rigged the election, Congress insiders said the grand old party scanned around 70 other parliamentary seats across the country to expose the alleged nexus between the Election Commission and the saffron party.

“Our party is researching several Lok Sabha seats across the country where the BJP won in 2024 through the manipulation of voter lists. We believe there are around 70 seats where the BJP won with a margin of under 50,000 votes through vote theft. The Mahadevapura data was like a bomb. More such bombs are on the way. Revelations would be made at a suitable time,” AICC secretary in charge of Maharashtra, BM Sandeep, told ETV Bharat.

According to party insiders, the number 70 propped up during the August 12 strategy session in which the high command firmed up a roadmap to protest the vote theft issue across the country.

According to the AICC functionary, the Lop’s Aug 7 revelations had already become a buzzword among ordinary voters across the country and the Congress workers in various states had started showing the video of Rahul Gandhi’s presser to the locals to spread the message.

“The video is being shown through projectors in various states by our workers. We want to spread the message among the common voters. The issue flagged by our leader has become a talking point among the people. His video has been viewed by over 10 million people on social media, and many influencers are now spreading the message on their own,” said Sandeep.

“The strange thing is that while the EC is rejecting the charges, the BJP has come out to defend the poll panel. This shows that the two are hand in glove. The vote theft issue has already become a public concern. The Congress is merely responding to that concern in taking up protests across the states,” he said.

Since Aug 12, Congress units in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and West Bengal have started protests against the alleged vote theft issue and plan to amplify the same over the coming days as part of a national-level campaign to start from Aug 14.

The AICC functionary further mocked at BJP leader Anurag Thakur’s attempts on Aug 13 to counter the challenge from Rahul Gandhi by raising questions over the voter list in Kerala’s Wayanad parliamentary constituency represented by Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in the Lok Sabha.

“How foolish is the BJP to further prove vote theft in a very silly press conference. Priyanka Gandhi won Wayanad by 4 lakh votes. Even if the BJP claims 93,000 voter error there, it wouldn’t have changed the result. We should thank the BJP for admitting that the electoral rolls are full of errors. They are actually endorsing Rahul Gandhi’s message of “one man, one vote,” said Sandeep.

“But how come the BJP analysed 6 Lok Sabha constituencies so fast? It took the Congress six months to do that without electronic data. So, did the Election Commission hand over electronic electoral rolls to the BJP? The Election Commission should release data of all the other 537 Lok Sabha seat electoral rolls in electronic format so the country can see how vote theft was done and decide whether the 2024 Lok Sabha election was legitimate or not. Does the Election Commission agree with the BJP? Or has the EC given data only to the BJP for political propaganda?” he said.

The Congress managers further said that if the poll panel was for transparency, it should start by providing the electoral rolls in electronic format for the Varanasi parliamentary seat represented by PM Modi.

“The PM won there with a much smaller margin this time. Let’s see if there was vote theft in his constituency. The allegations made by Anurag Thakur are actually like the Diwali fire crackers when compared to the truth bomb exploded by Rahul Gandhi,” said Sandeep.

The Congress attack has come days before Lop Rahul Gandhi embarks on a two-week yatra across 25 districts in poll-bound Bihar to expose the alleged nexus between the EC and the saffron party from Aug 17. Though the yatra will mainly focus on the alleged removal of over 65 lakhs of Bihar’s 7.9 crore voters through the controversial summary intensive revision of the state voter list, the related issue of voter list manipulation by the BJP will also be addressed.

“Rahul Gandhi’s yatra will be mainly about the removal of poor voters in Bihar but it will further take the vote theft issue nationwide. There are so many glaring irregularities in the SIR process that we have been flagging. Some of the voters who have been declared dead as per the draft voter list met Rahul Gandhi on Aug 13. They even stood before the Supreme Court, which is hearing the SIR case. All these indicate conspiracy to remove the poor from the voter list and the careless manner in which the entire exercise was conducted,” AICC secretary in charge of Madhya Pradesh Chandan Yadav told ETV Bharat.

“There is a growing suspicion within the party that we had lost the 2023 assembly elections due to voter list manipulation by the BJP. We are protesting the issue across the state to raise voter awareness,” he said.

The AICC functionary welcomed the SC move, asking the EC to disclose the names of over 65 lakhs voters who had been left out of the SIR. The EC had earlier told the top court it had no obligation to do so.

“Our leader, Rahul Gandhi, has launched a movement for transparency in elections, and its results have started to emerge. The decision of the Supreme Court will prove to be a milestone in safeguarding the voting rights of every citizen in the country. The Supreme Court has directed the Election Commission to disclose the names of the 65 lakh people whose names were removed in Bihar SIR. Additionally, it should also be explained why their names were removed. Furthermore, the Aadhaar card should also be recognised as a valid document. Now, the Election Commission's malpractices will come to light openly. The entire scam of vote theft carried out in the name of SIR will be fully exposed,” said Yadav.