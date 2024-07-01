Rahul Gandhi Goes All-Guns-Blazing In Debut As LoP; 'Not Hindus' Dig At BJP Draws Protests

New Delhi: Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, who initiated the debate in the Lok Sabha on the Motion of Thanks for the President's address on Monday, said those claiming to be Hindus were engaging in "violence and hate".

The remarks drew the ire from the members of the treasury benches, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserting that calling the entire Hindu society violent is a "serious" matter.

Speaking about the BJP, Rahul said neither the saffron party nor the RSS or Modi represent the Hindu society in its entirety. The Rae Bareli MP was holding a picture of God Shiva, saying that His message was about fearlessness and non-violence. The Congress leader also referred to such teachings from other religions to make a similar point.

Every Religion Preaches Non-Violence, Fearlessness

"All religions and all our great men talk about non-violence and fearlessness, but those who call themselves Hindus only talk about violence, hatred and falsehood.... Aap Hindu ho hi nahi (You are not Hindus)," the former Congress chief said. The critical point prompted the BJP members to be up on their feet, taking objections to such remarks.

Amit Shah's Rebuttal

Home Minister Amit Shah demanded that the Congress leader apologise to the House and the country for "hurting" the feelings of crores of people who take pride in identifying themselves as Hindus. The HM recalled the days of the Emergency and the 1984 anti-Sikhs riots for the counter-attack on Rahul, dismissing him of having any right to talk either non-violence or "terror" as Congress was a party that terrorised the country.

What Religions Say?

Rahul went back to his speech, emphasising that almost every religion speaks about courage and listed Islam, Christianity, Buddhism, Jainism and Sikhism, from where he drew the references underscoring the importance of fearlessness. The Congress Party's Leader in Lok Sabha accused the saffron party of launching systematic attacks on the Constitution. He also accused them of attacking the fundamental idea of India, asserting that millions of people have resisted the ideas propped up by the BJP.

Happy That BJP Repeats 'Jai Samvidhan'

"I was attacked on the orders of Prime Minister Modi. There were 20-plus cases (against me), (my) house was taken away, 55 hours of interrogation by the ED," Rahul recalled, on what he went through during the previous BJP regime. "Despite these challenges, I feel proud of the collective effort to protect the Constitution. It feels nice that BJP people are now repeating 'Jai Samvidhan' after me," he said.

Rahul's 'Non-biological' Jab at Modi

"The Prime Minister says he has a direct connection with God. That God speaks to him directly. Unlike other human who are biological, we are born, we die but the Prime Minister is a non-biological being. And he says that Gandhiji is dead, and that he was revived by a movie. Can you understand the ignorance. No! Gandhi is not dead. Gandhi is alive," Rahul said.

Content Being In Opposition

He expressed his contentment for being in the Opposition benches. "I am happy and proud to be in the opposition. For us, there is something more than power, it is the truth," Rahul said. In the opening, he held up the picture of God Shiva. This prompted Om Birla to remind him that rules do not allow him to show any pictures or placards in the House. Rahul repeatedly wanted to know why he cannot show Shiva's image in the House. Rahul reiterated that all religions, including Hinduism, Islam and Sikhism, emphasise courage and the importance of being fearless.

BJP Pushed Manipur Into "Civil War"

Gandhi accused the BJP-led government of pushing Manipur into a "civil war" due to its policies and politics. He held PM Modi accountable for the ethnic strife and for not visiting northeastern state.

The government has been behaving as if nothing had happened in Manipur. "You have immersed Manipur into a civil war. Manipur has been burnt by you, your policies and your politics," the LoP said.

It seems as if Manipur is not an Indian state. For the prime minister, there is no state of Manipur. We urged the prime minister to give a message, to go there. But no. You cannot get a reply (from the prime minister)," he charged.

While speaking about the plight of the women in the northeastern state, the treasury benches interfered. "You do not include women in your organisation, but I can speak about them," Rahul retorted.

The northeastern state has been on the edge since May last year and is embroiled in an ethnic strife following a march by Kuki tribals in the hill districts protesting the valley-dominant Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.