Rahul's Citizenship: HC Grants More Time To Centre To Place Outcome Of Representation Against Cong Leader

The Home Ministery has been allowed four weeks by the Allahabad HC's Lucknow bench to decide about Rahul Gandhi's citizenship.

The Home Ministery has been allowed four weeks by the Allahabad HC's Lucknow bench to decide about Rahul Gandhi's citizenship.
File Photo: Rahul Gandhi (ANI)
By PTI

Published : Mar 24, 2025, 10:10 PM IST

Lucknow: The Allahabad High Court on Monday granted more time to the Centre to place before it the outcome of a representation moved against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, seeking cancellation of his 2024 parliamentary election owing to his alleged concealment of his British citizenship.

The Lucknow bench of the court also directed that the matter be listed in the week commencing April 21 for the next hearing.

A bench of Justices A R Masoodi and A K Srivastava passed the order on a public interest litigation (PIL) matter filed by S Vignesh Shishir, a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) worker from Karnataka.

While hearing the PIL in November last year, the court had sought information from the BJP-led Centre regarding its decision on the petitioner's representation.

The bench was apprised by the Centre's counsel that the ministry concerned has written a letter to the British government, seeking details on Gandhi's alleged British citizenship and hence, the government needs time to take a final decision on the petitioner's representation seeking cancellation of the Congress leader's election.

Since then, the Centre has sought more time on multiple occasions. It yet again sought time on Monday. The bench accordingly listed the matter in the week commencing April 21.

The petitioner has pleaded that he has all the documents and certain e-mails of the British government, which prove that Gandhi is a British citizen and hence, ineligible to contest elections in India and cannot hold the post of a Lok Sabha member.

The petitioner has also said he had twice sent complaints to the competent authority regarding Gandhi's citizenship and the present petition was filed as no action was taken by it.

The petition also contends that the dual citizenship of Gandhi, the leader of opposition in the Lok Sabha, is a crime under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Passport Act and hence, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) should be asked to lodge a case in the matter and launch a probe.

