Rahul Voices Concern Over Makhana Farmers’ Distress During Voter Adhikar Yatra

By Dev Raj & Rajnish Kumar

Katihar/ Patna: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi expanded the ambit of his ongoing ‘Voter Adhikar Yatra’ on Saturday and waded into a roadside pond in Katihar district to meet ‘makhana’ (foxnut) cultivators to listen to their problems.

Though the yatra is to protest the anomalies in the ongoing SIR and the deletion of over 65 lakh voters from the draft electoral rolls published under it, the Congress leader, digressing to meet the farmers, indicated a shift to include the socio-economic problems of the people in the poll-bound state. He connected the issues to the right to vote as well.

It was also seen as a challenge to the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government at the Centre and in the state, because the Union budget for 2025-26 announced the proposal to announce a ‘makhana board’ in Bihar to improve production, processing, value addition and marketing of foxnuts, as well as, hand holding and training of its farmers.

Rahul left Naugachia in Bhagalpur late in the morning, accompanied by Rashtriya Janata Party (RJD) leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav and other members of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) and moved to Katihar district. Jharkhand agriculture minister Shilpi Neha Tirkey and Purnea MP Rajesh Ranjan aka Pappu Yadav also joined the march.

While moving towards Katihar town, Rahul saw makhana cultivators working in roadside ponds at Simaria. He stopped, folded up his trousers, and waded into the water to talk and learn about issues faced by them, including those pertaining to marketing and export of the dry fruits.

The Congress leader asked a cultivator, Madan Sahni, about the problems he faced with farming, water and other related things, and promised that if the INDIA bloc government came to power in the state, it would work for the welfare of foxnut farmers.

Rahul also met another makhana farmer, Vijay Bhagat and enquired about how he sold the produce, and whether it was sent directly to the markets or given to the middlemen. The latter told him about the presence of traders who bought from him and sent it forward to other states across the country.

The Congress leader told Vijay that the INDIA bloc government would ensure that the makhana producers could send their produce directly to the markets outside Bihar without being dependent on the middlemen. He (Rahul) also enquired about the loan and insurance facilities for makhana farmers.

Rahul also witnessed how makhana nuts were roasted and popped after cultivation, to make them ready for the market. He also gave photo ops to media persons following his yatra, and later shared his anguish over the condition of its farmers in a post on the social media platform X.

“Bihar produces 90 percent of the makhana of the world, but its farmers and labourers who work day and night under sun and rains do not even 1 percent of profit. Today, I met them at their farms and got a first-hand account of their experience,” Rahul wrote.

The Grand Old Party leader pointed out that the fruit sells for Rs 1000 – 2000 per kilo in big cities, but the hardworking people, who are the foundation of an entire industry based on it, get a nominal price for it.

“Who are these cultivators and labourers? They are extremely backwards, Dalits, the ‘majority’ people, but the profit goes to 1 percent middlemen. The ‘vote chor’ (vote stealer) government has no respect or concern about them. It neither gave them income nor justice. The right to vote and the right to skills are two sides of the same coin and we will not allow them to be lost,” Rahul added.

“The condition of the cultivators of makhana, which is considered a superfood across the world, is very bad. Modi and Nitish governments deliver many speeches and make many promises, but the ground reality is zero,” Rahul said after meeting the farmers.

The yatra moved towards the Kadwa Assembly constituency and then towards Katihar town. The local people and supporters of the INDIA bloc parties lined the route with flags. Rahul shouted the slogan 'Vote chor, gaddi chhor’ (Vote thieves, quit the throne).

Rahul and other INDIA bloc leaders are expected to address a public gathering in Katihar late in the evening and then move to the Purnea district. The yatra will halt at Purnea town (serves as the district headquarters) for the night.

The 16-day, 1300km Vote Adhikar Yatra started from Sasaram in Rohtas district on August 17 and will end at Patna with a public rally on September 1.

Several Opposition leaders including Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi, Tamil Nadu chief minister M.K. Stalin, Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah, Telangana chief minister Revanth Reddy, Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren, Samajwadi Party president and MP Akhilesh Yadav and others are expected to join the yatra in the coming days.

