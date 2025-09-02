Rahul To Lead Country In 2029, Claims Chhattisgarh PCC Chief

ETV Bharat / bharat

Raipur: If Lok Sabha polls are held today, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will see a drastic reduction in its seats.

This was stated by Chhattisgarh Pradesh Congress Committee President Deepak Baij in an exclusive talk with ETV Bharat.

Baij is confident that it will be the Congress leader, Rahul Gandhi, who will lead the country in 2029. “There is no doubt about this. There is no place for the BJP in the country now. The people of the country will vacate that post for Rahul Gandhi, “he said.

Alleging that after his third election as the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi has not answered the questions related to the public even once, Baij said, “I have not seen a weaker and more cowardly Prime Minister than him. Rahul Gandhi has told the people of the country that a big change is going to happen in the country in 2029.”

He said that Rahul Gandhi is strengthening democracy in the country. “He is fighting the longest battle against the government. He travelled on foot from Kanyakumari to Kashmir and later from East to West. Now he is continuously running the campaign against vote theft. Now the BJP stands exposed in front of the public,” he said.

Claiming that Congress remains the country’s oldest independent political entity, he contested the claims of the BJP leadership and questioned, “What was the situation in the country after partition? Indira Gandhi gave a big boost to the country. Dr Manmohan Singh has given a new direction to the country. Who gave employment guarantee, right to education and right to information? Tell me one such work of the BJP that has worked for the country.”

Talking about the recently concluded Vote Adhikar Yatra by the Congress in Bihar in the run-up to the forthcoming state assembly elections, the Chhattisgarh leader pointed out that the campaign against vote theft was necessary in Bihar since it has exposed the ‘alliance’ between the Election Commission of India (ECI) and the BJP.

“We have continuously protested in Chhattisgarh too. We are constantly checking whether there are any fake voters here. We will do a big job on this in Chhattisgarh,” he claimed.

When questioned on the controversial Salwa Judum campaign against Naxalism in Chhattisgarh, Baij questioned the BJP’s understanding of the Naxal problem. He said that the issue before the Supreme Court was, “How could ordinary villagers be armed with weapons like AK-47 and INSAS as well as machine guns?”

Firing a political salvo at the present BJP government in the state, the PCC chief said, “The BJP broke all traditions and constitutional traditions by inducting 14 ministers. We are thinking of going to court. Many of these are first-time MLAs with no prior experience. No one knows whether this government is being run from Delhi, Nagpur or Bihar. Whether there is one Chief Minister or many Chief Ministers.”