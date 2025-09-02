Rahul To Lead Country In 2029, Claims Chhattisgarh PCC Chief

Raipur: If Lok Sabha polls are held today, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will see a drastic reduction in its seats.
This was stated by Chhattisgarh Pradesh Congress Committee President Deepak Baij in an exclusive talk with ETV Bharat.
Baij is confident that it will be the Congress leader, Rahul Gandhi, who will lead the country in 2029. “There is no doubt about this. There is no place for the BJP in the country now. The people of the country will vacate that post for Rahul Gandhi, “he said.
Alleging that after his third election as the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi has not answered the questions related to the public even once, Baij said, “I have not seen a weaker and more cowardly Prime Minister than him. Rahul Gandhi has told the people of the country that a big change is going to happen in the country in 2029.”
He said that Rahul Gandhi is strengthening democracy in the country. “He is fighting the longest battle against the government. He travelled on foot from Kanyakumari to Kashmir and later from East to West. Now he is continuously running the campaign against vote theft. Now the BJP stands exposed in front of the public,” he said.
Claiming that Congress remains the country’s oldest independent political entity, he contested the claims of the BJP leadership and questioned, “What was the situation in the country after partition? Indira Gandhi gave a big boost to the country. Dr Manmohan Singh has given a new direction to the country. Who gave employment guarantee, right to education and right to information? Tell me one such work of the BJP that has worked for the country.”
Talking about the recently concluded Vote Adhikar Yatra by the Congress in Bihar in the run-up to the forthcoming state assembly elections, the Chhattisgarh leader pointed out that the campaign against vote theft was necessary in Bihar since it has exposed the ‘alliance’ between the Election Commission of India (ECI) and the BJP.
“We have continuously protested in Chhattisgarh too. We are constantly checking whether there are any fake voters here. We will do a big job on this in Chhattisgarh,” he claimed.
When questioned on the controversial Salwa Judum campaign against Naxalism in Chhattisgarh, Baij questioned the BJP’s understanding of the Naxal problem. He said that the issue before the Supreme Court was, “How could ordinary villagers be armed with weapons like AK-47 and INSAS as well as machine guns?”
Firing a political salvo at the present BJP government in the state, the PCC chief said, “The BJP broke all traditions and constitutional traditions by inducting 14 ministers. We are thinking of going to court. Many of these are first-time MLAs with no prior experience. No one knows whether this government is being run from Delhi, Nagpur or Bihar. Whether there is one Chief Minister or many Chief Ministers.”
Baij also questioned the BJP's claims on ending Naxalism by early 2026. “The BJP is saying that by 2026, we will end Naxalism. From where do you think Naxalism will end? Naxalites are killing someone or the other every day. Who is responsible for this?” he pointed out.
He had a lot to say on the Congress debacle in the last assembly polls and the state of affairs within the grand old party.
He claimed that despite the loss, the party organization has remained strong. He said the party is focusing on the booth level and felt that the party leaders should ‘talk in a closed room’ instead of giving statements in public.
Baij claimed, “The BJP fought the elections by selling lies and was successful in lying. We could not convey the truth to the public.”
He listed the welfare measures introduced by the Congress government during its tenure in the state.
“Today, corruption is rampant across the state. Slippers worth Rs 100 are being bought for Rs 1300, and a TV worth Rs 1 lakh is being procured for Rs 10 lakh in Surguja,” he alleged.
He further said, “This government has completely failed. The youth of Chhattisgarh are on the streets because there are no jobs. Around 10000 schools are on the verge of closing down. Fake liquor is being sold with fake holograms. The state has come under the grip of a drug menace.”
Claiming that the Chhattisgarh Congress is fighting the people's battle very aggressively, he said, “Whether it is the road or in the House, the Congress is exposing this government. Today, the situation is such that the people here are stopping the convoy of the Deputy Chief Minister of the state.”
