Rahul Set To Launch Yatra During Last Leg of Poll Campaign in Haryana, Priyanka May Join

New Delhi: Sensing a favourable response from the voters the Congress is planning to launch an aggressive phase of the party’s poll campaigns in Haryana and Union Territory Jammu and Kashmir. Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi, who joined the Haryana campaign a bit late by addressing two rallies in Assandh and Barwala seats on September 26, is likely to launch a yatra from September 30 to October 3, the last day of campaigning. Polling for all the 90 seats will take place in Haryana on October 5. Results will be out on October 8.

During the yatra to be taken out in a bus or cavalcade, Rahul is likely to cover most of the constituencies where the Congress hopes to win. Senior party leader and Rahul’s sister Priyanka Gandhi, who has refrained from the campaign so far, is also likely to join the yatra and would also address separate rallies in Haryana, said party insiders. Besides, she will also address two rallies in the crucial Jammu region on September 28 as campaigning for the last phase of polling on October 1 comes to an end on September 29.

“The public response to the party campaign has been very encouraging. Rahul Gandhi’s rallies on September 26 got a very good response. Keeping in mind the party prospects the LoP may launch an aggressive campaign over the next few days. Priyanka Gandhi will also join the campaign,” AICC secretary in-charge of Haryana Manoj Chauhan told ETV Bharat.

According to the AICC functionary, Rahul Gandhi’s visit on September 26 had helped the Congress project a picture of unity in Haryana and dented the BJP’s campaign that the grand old party was a divided lot.

“In the Assandh rally, all the senior leaders, including former chief minister Bhupinder Hooda, Kumari Selja and state unit chief Udai Bhan stood beside Rahul Gandhi. The state unit is united much against the wishes of the BJP,” said Chauhan.

According to AICC in-charge of Jammu & Kashmir Bharat Sinh Solanki, “Priyanka Gandhi will address rallies in Bilawar and Bishnah seats on September 28 where she is likely to flag the rights of the voters of the border UT.” The party has fielded former NSUI chief Neeraj Kundan from the Bishnah seat.

Rahul addressed two rallies in the Chhamb and Samba seats of the Jammu region on September 27. The grand old party has stepped up its campaign in the Jammu region to counter the BJP and get a decent score there to be able to strengthen its alliance with the NC, which is strong in the Kashmir region.

“The saffron party is not getting a good response in Jammu where BJP leader Arvinder Singh Micky joined us today. This shows, which way the political wind is blowing,” Solanki told ETV Bharat.

“Now is the time to unite and rise above the forces that seek to divide us. Every vote is a stand for peace, justice and progress. Let people come together and show the strength of a united Jammu and Kashmir. Together, we can defeat divisive powers and build a future of hope and prosperity for all,” he added.

Read more: Rahul Gandhi Rakes Up Unemployment Problem In Haryana, J&K To Win Young Voters' Support