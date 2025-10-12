ETV Bharat / bharat

Rahul-Tejashwi Monday Meet May Close Congress-RJD Seat-Sharing Deal For Bihar

Lok Sabha LoP and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, party president Mallikarjun Kharge and LoP in Bihar Legislative Assembly and RJD leader Tejaswi Yadav during a roadshow on the conclusion of the 'Voter Adhikar Yatra', in Patna ( ANI )

New Delhi: The Congress-RJD seat-sharing tussle for the November assembly elections in Bihar reached Delhi on Sunday and may be resolved on Monday when Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi is expected to meet ally Tejashwi Yadav.

According to party insiders, the situation arose as a resurgent Congress led by AICC Bihar in charge, Krishna Allavaru had been negotiating the seats hard with the RJD, something the ally had not been used to.

The issue has been discussed within the INDIA bloc coordination committee at the state level over the past weeks, but could not be concluded as the RJD offered fewer seats than the minimum 60 demanded by the Congress.

According to Congress insiders, the grand old party had already come down from the 70 seats it had contested in the 2020 assembly elections for the sake of the alliance, but was not willing to give up too much to make room for the new entrants, VIP, RLJP and JMM.

Rahul, who returned from his visit abroad on Saturday, reviewed the Bihar developments with senior leaders on Sunday and may meet RJD’s Tejashwi Yadav on Monday to clinch the seat-sharing deal.

“The high command will take a final call in the matter. We have done the groundwork,” AICC secretary in charge of Bihar Sushil Pasi told ETV Bharat.

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge, who has already spoken to Tejashwi over the phone to discuss the matter, is also expected to join the Monday meeting. On Sunday, Tejashwi Yadav, along with his parents Lalu Prasad and Rabri Devi, reached Delhi to attend a court date on October 13.