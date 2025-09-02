Rahul-Tejashwi Bihar Yatra Successful, Congress Claims 150/243 Seats For INDIA Bloc

New Delhi: The Congress is upbeat over Rahul Gandhi-Tejashwi Yadav’s Bihar Yatra against alleged vote theft by the Election Commission (EC) and the BJP, claiming that the upcoming Bihar assembly elections had become one-sided in favour of the INDIA bloc.

According to Congress insiders, the INDIA bloc will likely win around 150 of the total 243 assembly seats in Bihar due to the yatra impact that will severely dent the ruling NDA.

Elections for the 243-member Bihar assembly are likely to be held in October-November. Ahead of that, the INDIA bloc, led by Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and Leader of Opposition in the Bihar assembly Tejashwi Yadav, conducted a 1,300-km yatra that passed through 110 assembly constituencies from August 17 to September 1.

“The yatra has been a huge success. The public response was overwhelming. In fact, it was like a movement. The yatra has certainly turned the coming elections one-sided in favour of the INDIA bloc. Together the bloc will win around 150 seats as per our assessment. The Congress tally too will likely be more than double the 19 seats we had secured in 2020,” AICC secretary in-charge of Bihar Sushil Pasi told ETV Bharat.

“The message of the yatra has gone down to the voters of Bihar. Most of them now believe that the BJP was behind the controversial Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls which took away the voting rights of over 65 lakh people. This is going to hit the BJP hard as they never opposed the reduction of such a large number of votes in the state,” he said.

According to Congress insiders, while there was excitement over the successful yatra, the INDIA bloc also faced the challenge to sustain the momentum till the elections.

For that, the Congress leaders have suggested finalisation of the seat-sharing agreement at the earliest. Further, it has been decided to launch a focused and aggressive campaign across the 70 seats that the grand old party plans to contest.

The Congress had contested 70 seats in the 2020 elections but won only 19. As a result, the grand old party may give up a few seats to accommodate the INDIA bloc allies this time, said party insiders.

“For me the main concern is what do we do next. If we had our way, we would urge the alliance to wrap up the seat-sharing as early as possible. We are going to start an aggressive campaign in the seats that we are confident of winning. There should also be a strategy for all the seats among the alliance and no room for any bickering should be left. We are open to dropping a few seats for the alliance’s sake but we will not leave the seats we are sure of winning,” Congress Legislative Party leader Shakeel Ahmed Khan told ETV Bharat.

According to Khan, besides the vote theft issue, the Congress will also emphasise on the social welfare agenda of the INDIA bloc in its targeted campaign over the coming days.

“The vote theft message has gone down among the voters. But they must also be told about what the alliance stands for and what is in store for the voters if they elect the INDIA bloc. Tangible points like women’s allowance and our promises for the youth, jobs, education, healthcare, industry, revenue generation and tight law and order situation have to be explained to the voters. This way we can surely increase our tally this time. The alliance as a whole will also have to do the same,” said Khan.

The bloc has been against the controversial SIR in Bihar which has led to the removal of over 65 lakh names in the draft list published on August 1. As per the EC, out of the 7.9 crore total voters in the state, the enumeration forms of 7.2 crore had been received during the SIR that ended on July 25. The EC is now in the process of verifying the objections filed by the individuals.

“Our central leadership has done its duty. There is a buzz around the yatra. It is now up to the state team to make the most of the situation,” AICC functionary Chandan Yadav told ETV Bharat.