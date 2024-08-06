ETV Bharat / bharat

Rahul, Samyukta Kisan Morcha Delegation Meet, Discuss Pressing Govt for MSP Legal Guarantee

By PTI

Published : Aug 6, 2024, 7:04 PM IST

Rahul Gandhi, the leader of the opposition in the Lok Sabha, met with a Samyukta Kisan Morcha delegation on Tuesday. During their meeting, they talked about a number of topics, including pressuring the government to provide a legal guarantee for MSP and to be debt-free.

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi (ETV Bharat)

New Delhi: Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday met a delegation of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha and discussed several issues, including pressing the government for legal guarantee for MSP and freedom from indebtedness, sources said. The 11-member delegation met Gandhi at his office in the Paliament House complex here.

Sources said the delegation briefed him about the issues the farmers were facing in the country and stressed the demand for legal guarantee for minimum support price (MSP) and pressing the government for it. Congress general secretaries K C Venugopal and Jairam Ramesh were also present during the meeting.

A delegation of NGO Sarv Seva Sangh also met Gandhi. The meeting with Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) delegation comes a couple of weeks after Gandhi had met another farmer delegation in the Parliament House complex. Gandhi has repeatedly asserted both inside and outside Parliament that the INDIA bloc is committed to ensuring legal guarantee for MSP.

The INDIA bloc will put pressure on the government and ensure that the farmers get a legal guarantee for MSP, Gandhi had said after meeting the farmers' delegation last month.

