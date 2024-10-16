ETV Bharat / bharat

Rahul, Priyanka In Srinagar for Omar Abdullah's Swearing-in as J&K Chief Minister

The swearing-in will begin at 11:30 am at the Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre, where LG Manoj Sinha will administer the oath of office to Abdullah

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 2 hours ago

Srinagar: Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi arrived in Srinagar on Wednesday to attend the swearing-in of Omar Abdullah as Jammu and Kashmir’s first Chief Minister since its reorganisation as a Union Territory. The Gandhis, who hold key positions in the All India Congress Committee (AICC), were welcomed at the Srinagar airport by J&K Pradesh Congress Committee President Tariq Hameed Karra shortly after their arrival at 10:15 a.m., party officials said.

The oath-taking ceremony is scheduled to begin at 11:30 a.m. at the Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre (SKICC), where Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha will administer the oath of office to Omar Abdullah and his council of ministers. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge is also expected to attend the event.

Leaders from various parties within the INDIA bloc have already arrived in the city for the high-profile ceremony. Following the oath, Omar will head to the Civil Secretariat, where he will be accorded a guard of honour. He is also expected to address the media later, in line with tradition.

On Wednesday, he offered floral tributes at the Mazar-e-Anwar of "Sher-e-Kashmir" Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah, in Srinagar ahead of his swearing-in ceremony.
Omar Abdullah's grandfather, Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah, was the first Prime Minister of Jammu and Kashmir after its accession to India and later served as Chief Minister. Omar's father Farooq Abdullah has been the CM of the erstwhile state thrice. Speaking after he offered prayers Omar Abdullah said his government has a lot to do for the people of the region. "We have a lot to do. We have to give people the hope that this is their government and they will be heard. They have not been heard for the last 5-6 years. It will be our responsibility to listen to them and act on it," he said.

