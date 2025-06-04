Rahul's 'Narendra, Surrender' Jibe Triggers War Of Words Between Congress And BJP

New Delhi: The BJP and Congress engaged in a war of words on Wednesday day after Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi's 'Narendra, Surrender' jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding US President Donald Trump's involvement in the ceasefire between India and Pakistan against the backdrop of Operation Sindoor.

At a Congress event in Bhopal on Tuesday, Rahul triggered a controversy as he said that Modi "surrendered" after a call from Trump during the India-Pakistan military conflict.

"Trump picked up his phone and said, 'Modiji, what are you doing? Narendra ...Surrender.' And PM Modi complied.... history is a witness, this is the character of BJP-RSS, they always bow down," Rahul said.

The comments sparked a major controversy with BJP on Wednesday accusing Rahul of insulting the armed forces, saying that it amounted to undermining the success of Operation Sindoor. The saffron party said Gandhi's remarks make one suspect if he is a "paid agent" of China and Pakistan.

BJP national spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi said the Congress leader has "surpassed even the Pakistani army chief, its prime minister and terrorist masterminds" based there in speaking in support of the neighbouring country, and alleged that his jibes reflect a sick and dangerous mindset.

He noted controversial comments of various leaders of opposition INDIA bloc, which met on Tuesday and demanded a special session of Parliament following Operation Sindoor, and claimed it has been unmasked. "INDIA is in their name but Pakistan is in their heart," he added. He said Gandhi's comments have shown that he lacks the maturity and seriousness expected of the leader of opposition.

"The Indian government has already rejected Trump's claim of mediation between India and Pakistan to stop military actions from both sides," Trivedi said and took a swipe at the US president in an apparent reference to his penchant for making wild claims. The BJP spokesperson referred to Trump posting the conspiracy theory that his predecessor Joe Biden was killed in 2020 and replaced by a robotic clone.

Trivedi dubbed Gandhi as "Rahul Munir" and "Rahul Sharif", using the surnames of the Pakistani army chief and prime minister for his alleged undermining of India's prestige and the valour of its armed forces.

BJP MP and national spokesperson Sambit Patra, meanwhile, said Gandhi "insulted" Operation Sindoor, the armed forces and the country with his comments. "The kind of language Rahul Gandhi is using, the kind of questions Rahul Gandhi is repeatedly asking, I have full suspicion that he is a paid agent of China or Pakistan," Patra charged.

Congress Hits Back

Meanwhile, Congress hit back at the BJP, claiming the saffron party spent 11 years crafting a narrative of strength akin to a film titled "Muqaddar Ka Sikandar", only for it to end as "Narendra Ka surrender."

"BJP people were making a film for the last 11 years- 'Muqaddar Ka Sikandar' But when the film was ready, it turned out to be 'Narendra Ka Surrender' Actually, there is no injection of bravery, but it is in the character of a person. The history of BJP-RSS people has been of cowardice. When such a person takes over the reins of the country, the future of the country comes in danger, which we are seeing at present," Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera said.

"When the brave Indian Army had Pakistan on its knees, Trump called and Narendra Modi surrendered. Trump said many times that we got the ceasefire done by threatening with trade, but Narendra Modi has not replied to Trump till date. He will not even answer, because name is Narender, work is surrender – this is the reality and truth," he added.

INDIA Bloc Demands Special Session, Says Kharge

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday reiterated his demand for a special session of Parliament to discuss the India-Pakistan escalation following the April 22 Pahalgam attack.

"We, the leaders of INDIA, reiterate our collective and urgent request to convene a special session of Parliament to discuss the developments following the terror attack in Pahalgam on April 22, 2025. There are serious questions facing the nation about the terror attack, killing of civilians in Poonch, Uri and Rajouri, the ceasefire announcements, and the implications on our national security and foreign policy. We have supported the government's efforts to engage with the international community on India's position. The government has briefed foreign nations and the media, but not Parliament - keeping the people of India and their elected representatives in the dark. Therefore, we urge to convene a special session of Parliament immediately upon the return of the all-party delegations," the Congress chief said in a post on X.