ETV Bharat / bharat

Rahul Meets LIC Agents, Says Will Raise Issue Of Making Insurance Less Affordable For Poorest

Rahul Gandhi met the delegation at his office in the Parliament House complex and said he would ensure inclusive vision of the LIC is protected.

A delegation of LIC agents meets the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, at Parliament House in New Delhi on Wednesday.
A delegation of LIC agents meets the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, at Parliament House in New Delhi on Wednesday. (ANI)
author img

By PTI

Published : Mar 19, 2025, 2:25 PM IST

New Delhi: Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi met a delegation of LIC agents on Wednesday during which they raised concerns regarding recent changes in rules which make insurance less affordable for the poorest and most marginalised communities and weaken the position of agents.

Gandhi asserted that the LIC was formed in 1956 with the aim to provide affordable insurance to all Indians and said he will raise this issue in Parliament to ensure the inclusive vision of the LIC is protected. Gandhi met the delegation at his office in Parliament House complex.

"I met a delegation of LIC agents from around the country at Parliament House. They spoke candidly about their concerns regarding recent changes in rules by IRDAI and LIC, which make insurance less affordable for the poorest and most marginalised communities and weaken the position of agents," the former Congress president said in a post on his WhatsApp channel.

"When LIC was formed in 1956, the aim was to provide affordable insurance to all Indians, especially the poorest who had no other social security. I will raise this issue to ensure that the inclusive vision of LIC is protected," Gandhi said.

New Delhi: Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi met a delegation of LIC agents on Wednesday during which they raised concerns regarding recent changes in rules which make insurance less affordable for the poorest and most marginalised communities and weaken the position of agents.

Gandhi asserted that the LIC was formed in 1956 with the aim to provide affordable insurance to all Indians and said he will raise this issue in Parliament to ensure the inclusive vision of the LIC is protected. Gandhi met the delegation at his office in Parliament House complex.

"I met a delegation of LIC agents from around the country at Parliament House. They spoke candidly about their concerns regarding recent changes in rules by IRDAI and LIC, which make insurance less affordable for the poorest and most marginalised communities and weaken the position of agents," the former Congress president said in a post on his WhatsApp channel.

"When LIC was formed in 1956, the aim was to provide affordable insurance to all Indians, especially the poorest who had no other social security. I will raise this issue to ensure that the inclusive vision of LIC is protected," Gandhi said.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

RAHUL MET DELEGATION OF LIC AGENTSLICRAHUL GANDHI

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

Pune’s Elderly Choose Love Over Loneliness, 90 Seniors Remarry, Many Opt for Live-In Partnerships

Litter To Lane (Part 1): How India Is Turning Plastic Waste Into Roads

Analysis | Constitutional Monarchy Again In Nepal?

Back To Roots: Tamil Nadu Techie Leaves Lucrative US Job To Revive Parched Farmlands In His Native Village

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.