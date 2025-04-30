ETV Bharat / bharat

Rahul Meets Family Members Of Pahalgam Terror Attack Victim In UP's Kanpur

Rahul Gandhi reached Shubham Dwivedi's residence and paid his tributes to Dwivedi and spoke to his family members.

Rahul Meets Family Members Of Pahalgam Terror Attack Victim In UP's Kanpur
Rahul Gandhi meets the family of Pahalgam Terror attack victim Shubham Dwivedi (Snapshot/ANI)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : April 30, 2025 at 5:05 PM IST

1 Min Read

Kanpur: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday visited the family members of Shubham Dwivedi, who was among the 26 people killed in the Pahalgam terror attack. Gandhi reached here from Amethi and went to Dwivedi's residence. He paid his tributes to Dwivedi and spoke to his family members.

The leader of opposition in the Lok Sabha began his two-day visit to Raebareli, his constituency, and adjoining Amethi, the seat he represented in Parliament thrice, on Tuesday. He was accompanied by Uttar Pradesh Congress president Ajay Rai, who had attended the last rites of Dwivedi on April 23.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also visited Kanpur on April 23 to meet Dwivedi's family members and said no stone would be left unturned to bring the culprits of the Pahalgam terror strike to justice.

Dwivedi, a businessman from Kanpur, got married only on February 12. On April 22, the Dwivedi household was devastated as news came in that the 31-year-old was gunned down by terrorists right in front of his wife in Pahalgam.

He had gone to Kashmir on a week-long vacation on April 16 with his wife and nine other family members. Twenty-six people, mostly tourists, were killed and several injured when terrorists opened fire at a meadow near the popular tourist town of Pahalgam in south Kashmir's Anantnag district on April 22.

Kanpur: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday visited the family members of Shubham Dwivedi, who was among the 26 people killed in the Pahalgam terror attack. Gandhi reached here from Amethi and went to Dwivedi's residence. He paid his tributes to Dwivedi and spoke to his family members.

The leader of opposition in the Lok Sabha began his two-day visit to Raebareli, his constituency, and adjoining Amethi, the seat he represented in Parliament thrice, on Tuesday. He was accompanied by Uttar Pradesh Congress president Ajay Rai, who had attended the last rites of Dwivedi on April 23.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also visited Kanpur on April 23 to meet Dwivedi's family members and said no stone would be left unturned to bring the culprits of the Pahalgam terror strike to justice.

Dwivedi, a businessman from Kanpur, got married only on February 12. On April 22, the Dwivedi household was devastated as news came in that the 31-year-old was gunned down by terrorists right in front of his wife in Pahalgam.

He had gone to Kashmir on a week-long vacation on April 16 with his wife and nine other family members. Twenty-six people, mostly tourists, were killed and several injured when terrorists opened fire at a meadow near the popular tourist town of Pahalgam in south Kashmir's Anantnag district on April 22.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

PAHALGAM TERROR ATTACKJAMMU KASHMIRSUBHAM DWIVEDIKANPURRAHUL GANDHI

Quick Links / Policies

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

When 204 Peacocks Rush To One Call: A Youngster Keeps Promise He Made To His Grandfather On Deathbed Years Ago

Why CoBRA Commandos Are Heading to Kashmir for the First Time: 10 Points

Pearls Not From Oysters, But Plants: A Karnal Farmer's Love's Labour Yields Prized Gems

Book Review | 'The Kashmir Shawl' By Rosie Thomas Is An Epic Tale Of Romance, Secrets And War Spanning Decades

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.