Rahul Launches ‘White T-Shirt Movement’ For Justice, Equality

New Delhi: Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Sunday announced the launch of a 'White T-shirt Movement,' championing the rights of the masses, even as he accused the Narendra Modi government of turning its back on the poor. Gandhi announced the launch in a post on X and urged people to be a part of it.

"If you believe in economic justice, oppose rising wealth inequalities, fight for social equality, reject all forms of discrimination, and strive for peace and stability in our country, wear your white T-shirts and join the movement," said a video voiceover posted by Gandhi on X.

Gandhi said, "Today the Modi government has turned its back on the poor and the working class and has left them to their own devices. The government's entire focus is on enriching a select few capitalists." He said that because of this, inequality is constantly increasing and the condition of the workers "who nourish the country with their blood and sweat" is getting worse and they are forced to endure various kinds of injustice and atrocities.

"In such a situation, it is the responsibility of all of us to raise our voice strongly to get them justice and rights. With this thought, we are starting the #WhiteTshirtMovement," he said on X. "I appeal to my youth and working class colleagues to participate in this movement in large numbers. To join this campaign and get detailed information about it, visit this link -https://whitetshirt.in/home/hin or give a missed call on this number -- 9999812024," the post further read.

The website of the 'White T-shirt Movement' states that a 'white T-shirt' is not just a piece of cloth but is a symbol of the party's five guiding principles -- compassion, unity, non-violence, equality, and progress for all.

"These values resonate the spirit of India's 8000-year-old civilisation, which is based on harmony and diversity. Today, growing inequalities that are rooted in income, caste and religion demand action beyond ideology," it says. The message further reads, "Our commitment must be derived from the philosophy of Dharma and Karma, Dharma being the duty to selflessly serve society, while Karma is the resolve to uphold rights and fight for justice."

The website says that the five principles can create a society where every individual is valued and freedom is not held hostage by the ambitions of a few. "Let us all be agents of change and embrace this way of life with pride. The white T-shirt is our symbol - a call for a just and unified India. By wearing it, we honour the spirit of Bharat Jodo, which echoes the goals of the Bharat Jodo Yatra: bridging divides and building a cohesive, equitable nation," it says.