Rahul, Kharge To Review Congress Strategy For 2026 Kerala Polls On Feb 28

New Delhi: Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi and incumbent president Mallikarjun Kharge have summoned all senior Kerala leaders on Feb 28 to sort out the leadership issue in the state unit.

The state leadership issue has been discussed within the party over the past months but gained prominence recently after Thiruvananthapuram Lok Sabha MP Shashi Tharoor recently met Rahul Gandhi reportedly to discuss his role in state politics ahead of the 2026 assembly elections.

The Congress-led UDF has been in the opposition for the past 10 years and is keen to defeat the ruling CPI-M-led LDF in the next year’s assembly elections.

Tharoor’s meeting with Rahul sparked off moves by other senior state leaders to counter him and triggered speculation that the former union minister was not happy over his status in the party and might join the BJP.

According to party insiders, while Tharoor wanted the party to project a liberal face in the Kerala polls, the others were in favour of the focus on organization and ideology to counter both the LDF as well as the saffron party.

Tharoor, who contested the 2022 presidential elections against veteran Kharge, was later removed as chairman of the professionals Congress and had not been given a key role in the party. His detractors however argued that Tharoor was made a Congress Working Committee member by Kharge who reconstituted the top body after becoming Congress chief.

“I don’t think Shashi Tharoor is going anywhere. He is a senior leader, is respected and has been committed to party ideology,” AICC secretary in charge of Kerala PV Mohan told ETV Bharat.

He denied the Feb 28 meeting was in response to the ongoing controversy and described it as an opportunity to review the poll preparations.

“The party has decided to focus on restrengthening the organization across the country this year. Hence, the state unit organization is likely to be discussed at the meeting. Besides, the entire unit is focused towards the coming contest and we must have a road map in place. That work is already on. The LDF faces a huge two term anti-incumbency and the UDF will come back to power again,” said Mohan.

Though the UDF lost the past two assembly elections in Kerala, the southern state had been supporting the opposition group over the past two national elections. The UDF swept the 2024 Lok Sabha polls winning 18 of the 20 seats in the state with the Congress getting 14 seats with a vote share of 44 per cent.

Rahul was an mp from Wayanad from 2019 to 2024 and won again in 2024 but he dropped the seat to retain Rae Bareli in up. His sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is now the Wayanad mp.

Congress insiders said the high command had been mulling a leadership change in the state following the usual flare-ups between state unit chief K Sudhakaran and CLP leader V D Satheesan over the past months. That issue may also be taken up in the Feb 28 meeting where Rahul is likely to flag the need for unity, the insiders said.