Rahul Gandhi's Statement On Manmohan Singh's Cremation Politically Motivated: Union Minister Yadav

Alwar: Taking a dig at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his statement on the cremation of late Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, Union Minister Bhupender Yadav on Sunday termed the statement politically motivated.

Yadav, who represents Alwat in Parliament, was on a visit to his constituency where he held a meeting in Khairthal with the officials and gave necessary instructions. He also felicitated the talented children in Mundawar and blessed a female aspirant who was selected for the Rajasthan Judicial Service (RJS).

Speaking to the media, he said elevating Khaithal to a district will spur development in the region.

On the row over late PM Sing's cremation where the Congress has accused the BJP of not paying the due honour to him, Yadav started by paying obeisance to Singh and said the Centre has declared a week-long state mourning and a taken decision to build a memorial. Dr Singh's contribution to the development of the country can never be forgotten.

"The way Congress has sullied the legacy of Dr. Manmohan Singh ji, one of India’s longest-serving Prime Ministers, by playing politics over his demise, is utterly shameful. At a time the country is mourning the loss of Dr. Singh, the Congress is busy turning a moment of grief into an opportunity to fulfill its political agenda. The government led by PM Shri @narendramodi ji has said that appropriate space for a memorial is being allocated as per rules for all former PMs. Despite the Congress being kept in the loop about the procedure being followed, the party that chose to undermine the power of the PM's chair during Dr. Singh's tenure, is spreading lies. The Nation knows all about the umpteen instances when the Congress humiliated Dr. Singh. From late PM Shri PV Narasimha Rao ji to former President Shri Pranab Mukherjee ji, the Congress has belittled the legacy of all non-Gandhi family leaders. I urge the Congress to show dignity and honour one of its tallest leaders in his death. Dr Singh deserves better," Yadav shared from his X handle.

He said Gandhi didn't allow the mortal remains of former prime minister PV Narasimha Rao to be kept in the Congress office and the permission for his last rights in Delhi was not granted. Gandhi's politics begets from a petty mentality. He gives long speeches in Parliament but the Congress provokes its MPs to create a ruckus whenever a BJP MP stands up to speak. This type of politics doesn't benefit anyone. RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee are also unhappy with Gandhi for this behaviour.