Rahul Gandhi's Concerns Are Deeply Aligned With Welfare Of Common Citizen, Says CM Sukhu

Shimla: Endorsing Rahul Gandhi's concerns about the monopolization of the market by a few companies, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said the Leader of the Opposition's stance is not just criticism but a call for significant and essential reforms. Sukhu said the "Congress' ideology has always been rooted in providing equal opportunities to all citizens, ensuring fair distribution of resources and prioritizing public welfare within the nation's economic structure".

"Rahul Gandhi has raised this serious issue boldly and clearly which resonates with the concerns of every citizen in the country," he added. The chief minister said that a healthy competitive market would not only keep prices in check but also improve the quality of services and products for the consumers.

"The Union government needs to look at this sensitive issue from a perspective that transcends party lines and prioritises national interest," he added. Sukhu said Gandhi's questions regarding the monopolization of the market by some large corporate groups are crucial for the welfare of every citizen.

Gandhi's comparison of such monopolistic practices with the East India Company highlights the potentially dangerous consequences for the nation's economy and social fabric, he added. "Rahul Gandhi is the voice of the nation. His concerns are not only valid but also deeply aligned with the welfare of the common citizen. The Union government should adopt a positive approach and take necessary steps towards policy reforms that serve the public interest," Sukhu said.

The chief minister further said Gandhi is not merely raising objections but is advocating for transformative change. His views and suggestions are eye-opening for citizens across the country, he added. "If the Central government truly seeks to work in the public's best interest, it should seriously consider these suggestions and adopt robust policies to reduce economic disparity," Sukhu said.

He added that such issues warrant a nationwide discussion so that people remain aware of their rights and benefits, ensuring equitable economic empowerment for all.