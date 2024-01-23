'Yatra getting publicity...clear problem in Assam': Rahul attacks Sarma after latter orders FIR

Domdoma (Assam): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday lashed out at Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for creating hurdles for his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, saying such actions will benefit the yatra and get it publicity.

Nyay Yatra has become the main issue in Assam, Rahul said at a press conference here. "There is a clear problem in Assam. The chief minister of the state is one of the most corrupt chief ministers in the country. Whenever I move in the state people tell me -- that there is massive unemployment, massive corruption, massive price rise, farmers are struggling and no youth can get a job in this state. These are the issues we are raising," the former Congress chief said.

He said the yatra is about five pillars of justice that will give strength to the country -- participation, justice for youth, labourers, women, and farmers. The Congress party will put forward its blueprint for the five pillars of justice over the next one month, he said.

His remarks came after Sarma on Tuesday said he had instructed DGP GP Singh to register a case against Rahul for provoking the crowd to break barricades. "I have instructed @DGPAssamPolice to register a case against your leader @RahulGandhi for provoking the crowd," the chief minister posted on 'X' in response to a post of Youth Congress president Srinivas BV. Sarma said the footage posted by Srinivas on his handles will be used as evidence. 'These are not part of Assamese culture. We are a peaceful state. Such 'Naxalite tactics' are completely alien to our culture," the chief minister said. 'Your unruly behaviour and violation of agreed guidelines have resulted in a massive traffic jam in Guwahati now', Sarma added.

The Rahul Gandhi-led yatra was stopped from entering Guwahati city, triggering protests from Congress workers who broke barricades and raised slogans. Gandhi later addressed party supporters on the outskirts of the city, and said, "We have broken barricades, but will not break the law". The police, which had set up barricades at two places to prevent the Yatra from entering the city limits, had to use force to stop the Congress workers.

On Monday's Ram temple consecration ceremony in Ayodhya, Rahul said it was a "political programme" of the BJP and dismissed suggestions that it had generated any wave among the people.

Asked about the consecration ceremony and how he would counter the wave it has generated in the country, Rahul said, "It is nothing like that, that there is a wave. I had said earlier also that this is the BJP's political programme and Narendra Modi ji did a function and a show there, it's good, but we have told you, we have clarity about our programme which is about five justices to strengthen the country."

The former Congress chief said the party has invited INDIA bloc parties to join the yatra. "We will feel good if our partners join us," he said. "On one side there is Narendra Modi-RSS, on the other side there is the INDIA bloc, which is an ideology," Rahul said.