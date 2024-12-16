ETV Bharat / bharat

Rahul Gandhi Writes To Jaishankar Seeking Early Release Of Fisherfolk In Sri Lankan Jails

New Delhi: Penning a letter to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar highlighting the plight of the Indian fisherfolks languishing in the Sri Lankan jails, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi seeking immediate intervention of the Centre on the persistent issue to secure their release.

Referring to a September 28 letter on the issue, the Congress leader wrote, "In response to my letter dated September 28, 2024, requesting for the Indian government's intervention to secure the release of our fisherfolk and their fishing vessels; the Ministry of External Affairs informed me regarding the ongoing intergovernmental initiatives to find a solution regarding this issue".

Underlining the Sri Lankan president Anura Kumar Dissanayake's first official visit to India, Gandhi requested the Centre to "kindly take up the persistent issue of the arrest of Indian fisherfolk who accidentally cross the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL) and secure their early release".

He also urged the government to request Sri Lanka to waive the fines imposed on the fisherfolk and "secure release of their impounded vessels" given their already jeopardised livelihood.