Rahul Gandhi Writes To Jaishankar Seeking Early Release Of Fisherfolk In Sri Lankan Jails

New Delhi: Penning a letter to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar highlighting the plight of the Indian fisherfolks languishing in the Sri Lankan jails, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi seeking immediate intervention of the Centre on the persistent issue to secure their release.
Referring to a September 28 letter on the issue, the Congress leader wrote, "In response to my letter dated September 28, 2024, requesting for the Indian government's intervention to secure the release of our fisherfolk and their fishing vessels; the Ministry of External Affairs informed me regarding the ongoing intergovernmental initiatives to find a solution regarding this issue".
Underlining the Sri Lankan president Anura Kumar Dissanayake's first official visit to India, Gandhi requested the Centre to "kindly take up the persistent issue of the arrest of Indian fisherfolk who accidentally cross the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL) and secure their early release".
He also urged the government to request Sri Lanka to waive the fines imposed on the fisherfolk and "secure release of their impounded vessels" given their already jeopardised livelihood.
"As we prepare to host the Sri Lankan President, H.E. Anura Dissanayake on his first official visit to India, I request the Indian government to kindly take up the persistent issue of the arrest of Indian fisherfolk who accidentally cross the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL), and secure their early release. In addition, the Indian government may request for the waiver of fines imposed on fisherfolk and secure the release of impounded fishing vessels," the Congress shared the letter on X.
" as we prepare to host the sri lankan president, h.e. anura dissanayake on his first official visit to india, i request the indian government to kindly take up the persistent issue of the arrest of indian fisherfolk who accidentally cross the international maritime boundary line… pic.twitter.com/Jej1leB6Ft— Congress (@INCIndia) December 16, 2024
The Centre should also ensure regular meet-ups of the Intergovernmental platforms like the Joint Working Group to resolve pending bilateral issues, Gandhi said in the letter.
Union Minister Kirti Vardhan Singh recently informed the parliament that 141 Indian fishermen including 45 undertrials and 96 serving sentences along with 198 trawlers are in Sri Lankan custody.
Also Read: