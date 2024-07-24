ETV Bharat / bharat

Rahul Gandhi to Meet Delegation of Seven Farmer Leaders Today

New Delhi: Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will meet the delegation of seven farmer leaders on Wednesday, sources said. The meeting will be held at around 11 am in the Parliament.

According to the sources, the farmer's leaders will ask Rahul Gandhi to bring a private member bill to fulfil their long-standing demands.

Meanwhile, the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (non-political) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha leaders announced on Monday that they would burn effigies of the Modi government all over the nation and launch a fresh protest to fulfil their demands for legalising the MSP guarantee.

As part of this protest, they will also stage a "long march" to support the private bills by the opposition. The announcement came while they were addressing a press conference in Delhi. Subsequently, the protesting farmers will take out a tractor rally nationwide on August 15, when the country marks Independence Day. They will also burn copies of new criminal laws.