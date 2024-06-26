Rahul Will Prove To Be Good LoP But Other Oppn Parties Must Strengthen His Hands: Harish Rawat

New Delhi: Rahul Gandhi has become the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha under very challenging circumstances and the opposition parties must strengthen his hands to take on the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA), Congress veteran Harish Rawat said on Wednesday.

"These are very challenging times when Rahul Gandhi has become the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha. There is a threat to the Constitution, to public institutions and to democracy in the country. Rahul Gandhi will prove to be a good LoP but the other opposition parties must strengthen his hands and be united to take on the ruling NDA,” Rawat, who is the Congress Working Committee member, told ETV Bharat.

Rawat, who was Congress Whip in the Lok Sabha under then LoP Rajiv Gandhi in 1989, recalled that the former Prime minister chose to sit in the opposition despite having the ability to form a coalition government as he regarded the public mandate which had brought down the party's tally from a historic 400 plus in 1984 to below 200 in 1989.

"Rajiv Gandhi could have easily become the Prime Minister again by forging a coalition but he regarded the public mandate and decided to sit in the opposition. I learnt a lot about parliamentary work and strategy under him. He proved to be a very effective LoP and coordinated the House and party responsibilities well. Inside the House, he exposed the then government on several occasions," added Rawat, a former Uttarakhand Chief Minister.

"Now, as I see Rahul Gandhi become Leader of Opposition, it is a very emotional moment for me. I wish him well but I must note that the way forward for him is not going to be easy. So, he must be alert and coordinate his House and party roles effectively. Late Rajiv Gandhi promoted a lot of youngsters like me and now Rahul Gandhi should also groom a crop of young leaders who would become party assets in the future,” said Rawat.

The former Union Minister said that a stronger opposition in the Lok Sabha would mean that the ruling NDA would not be able to enjoy the free run they had since 2014 but would have to function under parliamentary checks and balances.

"The NDA is not going to change overnight. We have seen how they ran the Parliament over the past decade. But things are now different. A stronger and united opposition would certainly keep the NDA under check. The opposition would have to raise people's issues in the House and ensure the government is made accountable. Once Priyanka Gandhi also joins Rahul Gandhi in the Lok Sabha, I think the two will be a deadly combination which will give a tough time to the NDA. Besides, Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav is also in the House and together with Rahul and Priyanka, add to the opposition’s firepower," added Rawat.

The CWC member said that though pro-tem Speaker B Mahtab declared BJP's Om Birla elected as Speaker in the new Lok Sabha through a voice vote, the stature of opposition nominee K Suresh too had risen inside the Parliament. “K Suresh is an eight-term MP. He is a veteran Congressman and a much-regarded Parliamentarian. I think in the new House his stature has risen significantly. I am sure he will play a key role in pushing the opposition agenda inside the House," Rawat concluded.