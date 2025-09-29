ETV Bharat / bharat

'Rahul Gandhi Will Be Shot In Chest’: BJP Spokesperson Booked For Alleged Death Threat To LoP

New Delhi: Kerala Police on Monday registered a case against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and spokesperson in the state, Pintu Mahadev, for his alleged 'death threat' that bullets would be fired at Congress MP and the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi.

The case was filed by the Peramangalam police based on a complaint from Kerala Congress Secretary Sreekumar C C.

Mahadev, a former ABVP leader, made the remarks during a debate on a private news channel, while discussing protests in Bangladesh and Nepal on September 26. “In the popular protests in Bangladesh, the people were not with them (the government) there. Here, in India, the people are with the Narendra Modi government. Therefore, if Rahul Gandhi sets out with such a desire or dream, a bullet will fall even on Rahul Gandhi's chest," he said in Malayalam.

A clip of the debate was shared by Congress leader KC Venugopal on X, and he wrote, “Disagreements in the political arena must be solved politically, within the constitutional framework. BJP leaders, however, are giving death threats to their political opponents on live TV. Surely, Rahul Gandhi Ji’s vehement fight against the RSS-BJP ideology has rattled them.”

Following the BJP leader's controversial remarks, Congress strongly condemned the BJP. The party had also shot a letter to Home Minister Amit Shah demanding “exemplary” legal action against Mahadev.

“The BJP has crossed all limits. This is no off-the-cuff remark or hyperbole. This is a cold and calculated death threat to a leader who stands with every Indian in the fight for justice,” the party said.