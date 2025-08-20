‘A Fire Is Starting In Bihar’: Rahul Gandhi Warns Of Political Upheaval Ahead Of Assembly Polls

New Delhi: Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday warned of “political upheaval” in Bihar ahead of the upcoming assembly polls. He alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was planning to steal elections in states like Bihar, West Bengal and Assam, but faced strong resistance.

“There is a fire that is starting in Bihar. I can see it. I am inviting all the senior leaders to come and see this fire because it cannot be stopped. A 4-year-old child in Bihar is shouting ‘vote chor’ (vote thief), ‘vote chor (vote thief)’,” Gandhi said, addressing a press conference.

“They (read BJP) stole the Maharashtra and Haryana elections, and they will steal elections in Bihar, West Bengal, and Assam as well. But now it seems that fire has spread in Bihar. You can see that there is a storm,” he said.

Declaring that the Constitution had the final answer to every legal conversation, the Congress leader said that there was a fight going on between those who are attacking the Constitution and those who are defending the Constitution. He was referring to his party member KC Venugopal and his work in Telangana for social justice and the state census.

“Every single party has unanimously supported Reddy ji. He worked on the Telangana caste census and helped craft a vision of social justice for Telangana,” he said. “He (KC Venugopal) is carrying the Constitution of India with him everywhere. After about five minutes, he said to me, 'Rahul, I have been carrying the constitution in my pocket for 52 years.' He said, Because, in any legal conversation, the Constitution has the final answer,” the Congress leader stated further.

Referring to the controversy and uproar in the parliament over the new bills introduced by the ruling party, the BJP, he said the country was “pushed to medieval times” when the king could remove anyone on their own will.

“There is a lot of action going on about the new bill that the BJP is proposing. We are going back to medieval times when the king could just remove anybody at will. There's no concept of what an elected person is. He doesn't like your face, so he tells ED to put a case, and then a democratically elected person is wiped out within 30 days,” Gandhi said. “Also, let's not forget why we are electing a new vice president. Just yesterday, I was having a conversation with somebody, and I said, 'You know, where has the old vice president gone?' He's gone,” he said.

The LoP alleged that something “big” was cooking over VP’s resignation, which people were not aware of, questioning why the former Vice President had gone completely silent.

“The day the Vice President resigned. Venugopal ji called me and said, 'The vice president is gone.' There's a big story about why he resigned. Some of you might know it, some of you might not know it, but there's a story behind it, and then there's a story about why he's in hiding. Why is the Vice President of India in a situation where he cannot say a word? Suddenly, the person who used to burst forth in the Rajya Sabha has gone silent, completely silent. So this is the time we're living in,” he added.