‘Orders From Top’: Rahul Gandhi Vows To End ‘Vote Theft’, Says Fight For Poor Will Continue

By Dev Raj

Patna: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi alleged that the votes were being stolen due to the orders from higher up, apparently referring to the BJP-led central government, as his ‘Vote Adhikar Yatra’ against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls crossed Aurangabad and rolled into Gaya district on Monday afternoon.

“Those who voted in the last 4–5 elections in Bihar had their votes stolen, too. And when the reason was asked, there was only one reply—orders came from the top,” Rahul posted on X in Hindi along with a video of his conversation with the voters. “This is a fight for the rights of the poor; we will not stop. We will put an end to vote theft,” he added.

Separately, during his yatra, the Congress leader recounted how the police personnel had barricaded the route to one of his public meetings in Aurangabad. He and other leaders had to climb over the barricade to reach the dais at the venue. The police moved away while they crossed over barriers.

“This is the power of Bihar. You all have shown the path to the country. Do not forget that you had fought the British. Now you have to fight these people. You have to fight for the right to vote and for the Constitution,” Rahul said during the yatra.

He met several voters at a small meeting at Aurangabad whose names were struck off the electoral rolls under the ongoing SIR exercise. They narrated that they were poor and landless, and now, when they were trying to get their names re-included, the Election Commission (EC) officials were seeking land documents.

Voters Sunil Oraon and Ranju Devi said that their names were removed, while new voters who do not reside in their areas have been added to the draft electoral roll published as a part of SIR.

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav and CPI(ML) General Secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya were present at the meeting with voters. “The EC is demanding such documents from the adversely affected voters, which they do not have,” Tejashwi said.

Rahul, Tejashwi, and Dipankar were travelling in an open-top vehicle, getting down to meet and greet people at places, while other leaders were trailing them in a cavalcade. The yatra halted at Daboor in Gaya district for lunch.

The Congress leader, who happens to be the Lok Sabha member from the Rae Bareli constituency in Uttar Pradesh, and the people accompanying him partook of the special dish of litti and fried brinjals. They also chose to have water kept in earthen tumblers instead of bottled mineral water. They also took some ice cream brought from Gaya city.

After resting for over an hour, the yatra participants started for Khalish Park Chowk in Gaya, where they were also scheduled to address a public meeting. There was a scuffle between the police personnel and the people who had assembled along the route to see the Opposition leaders.

Rahul’s elder sister and Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra posted on the social media platform X that the ‘right to vote’ was the biggest right of the common public in democracy, through which it elected the government.

“This also means that the public is the master of democracy. But today, this basic right is being snatched away through ‘vote theft’. Voter Adhikar Yatra is the fight to protect the right to vote of the public. It will continue till the stealing of votes does not stop,” Priyanka added.

Meanwhile, the INDIA bloc leaders, after resuming the march, stressed the necessity of conducting free, fair and inclusive elections to protect democracy and the Constitution.

Earlier, the Congress leader was expected to meet farmers at Amba Chowk in Aurangabad, but he gave them a miss. A team of farmers affected by the Centre’s Bharatmala project to connect 550 district headquarters through four-lane highways also unsuccessfully tried to meet him at the place where he rested a bit.