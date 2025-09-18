Mobile Numbers From Outside, Software Used for Mass Deletion From Voter’s List: Rahul Gandhi
The Congress leader added that the Chief Election Commissioner of India is protecting the people who have destroyed Indian democracy.
September 18, 2025
New Delhi: Congress MP and LoP Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said that the Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar is protecting the people who have destroyed the Indian democracy.
Speaking at a press conference in New Delhi, Rahul alleged that some forces are systematically targeting millions of voters for deletion across India. “Different communities, mainly those who were voting for the opposition, Dalits, Tribals, minorities, OBCs, are specifically targeted. We had heard this many times, and now we found 100% proof of it,” he said.
Taking the example of the Aland constituency in Karnataka, Rahul alleged that mass voter deletions were found in mostly Congress strongholds. "Somebody tried to delete 6018 votes. We don't know the total number of votes that were deleted in Aland in the 2023 election. They are much higher than 6,018, but somebody got caught deleting those 6018 votes, and it was caught by coincidence”.
“What happened was that the booth-level officer there noted that her uncle's vote was deleted, so she checked who deleted her uncle's vote, and she found that it was a neighbour who deleted the vote. She asked her neighbour, but they said I did not delete any votes. Neither the person deleting the vote nor the person whose vote was deleted knew. Some other force hijacked the process and deleted the vote," he added.
“Mobile phone numbers from outside the state were used to delete the names from the electoral rolls. This is a systemic effort done with the help of software,” he said. Rahul added that the modus operandi has been used in different constituencies in different states.
