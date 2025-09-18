ETV Bharat / bharat

Mobile Numbers From Outside, Software Used for Mass Deletion From Voter’s List: Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi ( File/PTI )

By ETV Bharat English Team Published : September 18, 2025 at 11:39 AM IST 1 Min Read

New Delhi: Congress MP and LoP Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said that the Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar is protecting the people who have destroyed the Indian democracy. Speaking at a press conference in New Delhi, Rahul alleged that some forces are systematically targeting millions of voters for deletion across India. “Different communities, mainly those who were voting for the opposition, Dalits, Tribals, minorities, OBCs, are specifically targeted. We had heard this many times, and now we found 100% proof of it,” he said. The Congress leader added that the Chief Election Commissioner of India is protecting the people who have destroyed Indian democracy.