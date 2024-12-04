ETV Bharat / bharat

Rahul Gandhi To Visit Violence-Hit Sambhal Amid Ban On Entry Of Outsiders

Lucknow/Sambhal: A Congress delegation led by the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi will visit the violence-hit Sambhal on Wednesday, with police and administration geared up to stop them before reaching the district.

Prohibitory orders, including a ban on the entry of outsiders, are in place in Sambhal. Last week, several Samajwadi Party (SP) MPs were stopped from entering the district. Curbs under Section 163 (power to issue an order in urgent cases of nuisance or apprehended danger) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), which were set to expire on Sunday, have now been extended till December 31 in Sambhal.

Sambhal District Magistrate Rajendra Pensia on Tuesday wrote a letter to the police commissioners of Gautam Buddh Nagar and Ghaziabad and the superintendents of police of Amroha and Bulandshahr districts urging them to stop Gandhi at the borders of their districts, keeping in mind Sambhal's "communal sensitivity."

Gandhi will be accompanied by five other Congress MPs from Uttar Pradesh. Newly-elected Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will also likely be part of the delegation. On Gandhi's visit, Superintendent of Police of Sambhal Krishan Kumar told PTI on Tuesday that if the Congress delegation comes, a notice will be served as Section 163 of the BNSS is in force in Sambhal and no outsider is allowed.