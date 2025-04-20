ETV Bharat / bharat

Rahul Gandhi Reaches US On 2-Day Visit, To Speak At Brown University

Gandhi will present a speech and interact with faculty members and students, besides interacting with the NRI community.

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi at Boston Logan International Airport on Saturday (local time). (PTI)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : April 20, 2025 at 9:44 AM IST

Boston: Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi arrived at Boston Logan International Airport in the United States on Saturday (local time) for his scheduled visit to Brown University in Rhode Island, where he will interact with faculty members and students.

Upon landing, Gandhi was welcomed by Congress Overseas Chief Sam Pitroda in the United States, who described him as a "voice for the youth, for democracy, and for a better future".

In a post on X, Pitroda wrote, "Welcome to the USA, Rahul Gandhi! A voice for the youth, for democracy, and for a better future. Let's listen, learn, and build together."

Besides his university visit, Gandhi is also expected to interact with members of the NRI community, office bearers, and members of the Indian Overseas Congress (IOC).

Congress leader Pawan Khera had informed about Rahul Gandhi's visit to the US in a post on X, stating, "Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi will be visiting Brown University in Rhode Island, United States, on the 21st and 22nd of April. He will give a talk and interact with faculty members and students."

This marks Rahul Gandhi's second visit to the US in recent months. In September 2024, Rahul Gandhi was on a three-day visit to the US. It was his first visit to the US after he became the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha.

The fresh visit comes at a time when US President Donald Trump has unnerved nations with his tariff rejig, upturned the global markets, and triggered an intense bout of tax war with China.

