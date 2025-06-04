ETV Bharat / bharat

Rahul Gandhi Urges Haryana Congress Leaders to Shun Factionalism, Sets Benchmarks for new District Presidents

Chandigarh: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi reached Chandigarh today and addressed the senior leaders of Haryana Congress urging them to shun factionalism.

Rahul Gandhi’s strict and overt proclamation against internal discord came in the backdrop of the party’s defeat to the BJP in the last assembly elections. A sure win turned into defeat as factionalism among senior leaders helped BJP to capture power for the third time in Haryana.

Rahul Gandhi held a meeting of state leaders and observers for about 3 hours under the 'Organization Creation Program' at the party's state headquarters in Chandigarh.

Former Haryana CM Bhupendra Singh Hooda, Haryana Congress President Udaybhan, Birendra Singh, Sirsa MP Kumari Selja, Rajya Sabha MP Randeep Singh Surjewala, Ajay Singh Yadav, MP Deepender Singh Hooda and Ashok Tanwar were also present in the meeting. During the meeting, Rahul Gandhi took feedback from all the senior leaders about the organization.

In turn, Rahul Gandhi shared his experiences of the organizational selection in Gujarat. He later held a meeting with AICC and PCC observers. Congress has deployed observers to appoint district Congress presidents. Rahul Gandhi said that all observers should select the district executives with complete honesty.

Rahul Gandhi's direct message:

Haryana Congress in-charge BK Hariprasad admitted during the press conference after Rahul Gandhi's meeting that Congress suffered heavily due to factionalism in Haryana. There is no Congress organisation in Haryana for the last 11 years, he said.

BK Hariprasad said that by June 30, observers will send the names of candidates for district presidents to the high command. This process will start from June 10.

A panel of 6 people will be formed in every district. People between 35 and 55 years can become district presidents. The Congress party will give priority to women in appointing district presidents.