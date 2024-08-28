ETV Bharat / bharat

Rahul Gandhi Undertakes Ride On DTC Bus, Interacts With Drivers, Conductors, Marshals

By PTI

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi took to his Facebook account and shared pictures of his recent interaction and the ride on the DTC bus. In the post, Gandhi also wrote there was a meeting and discussion with the driver and conductor brothers, bus marshals in the national capital, and then a fun ride in a DTC bus.

New Delhi: Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday undertook a ride on the DTC bus and interacted with the drivers, conductors and marshals near the Sarojini Nagar Bus depot here to discuss their issues.

In a Facebook post, Gandhi shared pictures of his interaction and the bus ride. "There was a meeting and discussion with the driver and conductor brothers, and bus marshals in Delhi and then a fun ride in a DTC bus. A talk with loved ones on their issues!" he said in a post in Hindi on X.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also posted pictures of her brother's interaction. "How do the drivers, conductors and marshals who run a transport corporation with thousands of buses in the service of the public manage their households? How do they manage their lives amidst inflation, rising fees of children, tensions regarding salary and pension?" she said in a post in Hindi on X.

"There are crores of such voices in the country, who are forced to live in terrible economic insecurity. It is important to listen to their Mann Ki Baat. Rahul Gandhi ji is constantly listening to them and raising his voice for justice for them," she said. Today, he travelled in a Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) bus and met the drivers, conductors and marshals and shared their problems, the Congress leader added.

