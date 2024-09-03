ETV Bharat / bharat

'Fight BJP Divisive Agenda, Defend Constitution,' Rahul Gandhi Tells Young Congress Leaders

New Delhi: Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge asked the party’s younger leaders to fight the BJP’s divisive politics strongly, defend the Constitution and strengthen the party organisation.

“Our leaders told us that we need to fight against the BJP’s divisive politics and work stridently to defend the Constitution. The Congress is a force that works for social transformation, while the saffron party represents social stagnation,” AICC functionary BM Sandeep told ETV Bharat.

Rahul and Kharge held their first interaction with around 75 newly-appointed AICC secretaries and joint secretaries, who have been appointed to strengthen the Congress and give key roles to the younger leaders, who will assist the various general secretaries in-charge of states.

The reshuffle in the AICC comes at a time when the Congress is preparing for the three states Jharkhand, Maharashtra, Haryana and UT J&K polls.

“This diverse team that has strong representation from marginalised sections of society, with its youthful exuberance and pan-India profile, will bring new fervour to the party functioning. I am confident that the new team will help the party grow from strength to strength and work with renewed passion in the days to come,” AICC functionary Qazi Nizamuddin, who has been moved from Rajasthan to Maharashtra, along with Sandeep, told ETV Bharat.

The grand old party is also trying to regain ground in Madhya Pradesh and neighbouring Chhattisgarh where the Congress could not perform well during the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. The party could not win any seat out of the 29 parliamentary seats in MP and it got only one seat out of the 11 in Chhattisgarh.