ETV Bharat / bharat

Rahul Gandhi To Visit Jammu And Kashmir On Wednesday; To Finalize Pre-poll Alliance With NC Ahead Of Upcoming Assembly Polls

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi being welcomed by former Jammu and Kashmir party president Ghulam Ahmad Mir during his visit to Kashmir ( ANI )

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir): Amid the controversy in Jammu and Kashmir unit of the Congress around the ouster of Jammu Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee President Vikar Rasool Wani, senior Congres leader and MP, Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to visit Jammu and Kashmir for two days from Wednesday to kickstart party campaign in the union territory for the upcoming assembly election. Gandhi is also likely to finalise the pre-poll alliance with the NC ahead of the assembly polls.

Jammu Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee Chief spokesperson Ravinder Sharma told ETV Bharat that Rahul Gandhi will hold meetings with party leaders about the roadmap for elections and denied the reports about controversy within Congress.

Sources said that during his two-day visit to Jammu Kashmir Rahul will visit both capital cities of Jammu Kashmir to hold meetings with National Conference leadership to finalise modalities for pre-poll alliance for the upcoming elections in Jammu and Kashmir.

Meanwhile, former Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) President, Vikar Rasool Wani, who has been replaced by Tariq Hameed Karra has alleged that a conspiracy was hatched to prevent him from becoming the Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir.