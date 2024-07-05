Rahul Gandhi To Visit Gujarat On July 6, Meet Victims Of Rajkot Fire Tragedy

New Delhi: Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi will visit Gujarat on July 6 to interact with the victims of the recent fire incident in Rajkot and the bridge collapse in Morbi. The visit assumes significance as it comes days after Rahul challenged Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Lok Sabha saying the India bloc will defeat the BJP in the next Gujarat Assembly polls. Rahul had also slammed the PM saying the BJP did not represent all the Hindus in the country.
The remarks provoked violent attacks on the state Congress offices and party workers allegedly by the BJP-backed goons, said party functionaries. Rahul had said the attacks had justified his views about the saffron party. Rahul’s visit is also important as it comes a day after he met the victims of the Hathras stampede in Uttar Pradesh and urged the BJP government to provide all help to the affected persons saying he did not want to play politics over the matter. Around 121 persons lost their lives in the stampede that took place at a religious congregation in Hathras.
According to party functionaries, the case is different in Gujarat where the Congress party has been demanding justice for the victims of the May 25, 2024, Rajkot gaming zone fire incident, in which 33 persons died and the earlier October 30, 2022, Machchhu river bridge collapse in Morbi, in which 141 persons had died.
“We have been seeking justice for the affected persons in these two tragedies, but there has been no significant development. Rahul Gandhi will interact with the families of the victims of the two tragedies. We will keep fighting for justice,” senior Gujarat Congress leader Siddhartha Patel told ETV Bharat.
“Rahul Gandhi will also meet the party workers, who were attacked recently. This will send a strong message and assure the workers that the top leadership is with them in the fight against BJP,” he said.