Rahul Gandhi To Visit Alwar Temple With Dalit Leader After BJP Leader's Controversial 'Purification Act'

Jaipur: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is likely to visit the Ram Temple in Rajasthan’s Alwar, along with Dalit leader and Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly Tika Ram Jully, on Monday.

The visit, coinciding with the birth anniversary of Dr BR Ambedkar, is considered a symbolic and bold statement against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) after its leader Gyandev Ahuja sparked outrage by sprinkling the temple with Gangajal following Jully’s visit.

A video of the act went viral on social media on Monday, showing the former MLA spraying the holy water on the temple premises and justifying the practice, claiming that it was necessary because “some impure people” had entered the temple.

The incident attracted sharp reactions from Congress. In the national convention held in Ahmedabad, the party's national president, Mallikarjun Kharge, and Gandhi had called the behaviour shameful and blamed the BJP.