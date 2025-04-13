ETV Bharat / bharat

Rahul Gandhi To Visit Alwar Temple With Dalit Leader After BJP Leader's Controversial 'Purification Act'

The visit, coinciding with the birth anniversary of Dr BR Ambedkar, is considered a symbolic and bold statement against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Rahul Gandhi To Visit Alwar Temple With Dalit Leader After BJP Leader's Controversial 'Purification Act'
Rahul Gandhi (File/ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : April 13, 2025 at 9:13 PM IST

Jaipur: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is likely to visit the Ram Temple in Rajasthan’s Alwar, along with Dalit leader and Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly Tika Ram Jully, on Monday.

The visit, coinciding with the birth anniversary of Dr BR Ambedkar, is considered a symbolic and bold statement against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) after its leader Gyandev Ahuja sparked outrage by sprinkling the temple with Gangajal following Jully’s visit.

A video of the act went viral on social media on Monday, showing the former MLA spraying the holy water on the temple premises and justifying the practice, claiming that it was necessary because “some impure people” had entered the temple.

The incident attracted sharp reactions from Congress. In the national convention held in Ahmedabad, the party's national president, Mallikarjun Kharge, and Gandhi had called the behaviour shameful and blamed the BJP.

Many party leaders, including former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and State Congress President Govind Singh Dotasara, had cornered the BJP in this matter and called it shameful. In response, the BJP suspended Ahuja and issued a show-cause notice.

Now, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi decided to visit the Alwar temple along with Jully. The likely visit has sparked many discussions in the political corridors of Rajasthan. However, it is not yet decided at what time he will reach Alwar, as the visit itinerary will be released late at night.

Meanwhile, party insiders say that Congress is not in the mood to leave the issue of Dalits easily. The party is continuously targeting the BJP on various platforms on the pretext of the act done by Gyandev Ahuja.

