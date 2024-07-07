Rahul Gandhi To Thank Rae Bareli Voters On July 9; Congress Eyeing 2027 Assembly Polls In UP

New Delhi: The Congress is excited over the party’s prospects in Uttar Pradesh ahead of Rahul Gandhi’s first visit to his parliamentary constituency Rae Bareli on July 9 after retaining the seat and becoming the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha.
The former party chief had earlier visited the area, along with sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on June 10, soon after getting elected from both Rae Bareli and Wayanad parliamentary seats, but this is a proper trip as Rae Bareli MP.
“This is Rahul Gandhi’s first visit after retaining Rae Bareli's seat and becoming the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha. The choices he has made will certainly boost the party in the state over the coming days. We are targeting the 2027 assembly polls. We will strengthen our party and the INDIA alliance to dislodge the BJP in the next polls,” AICC in- charge of UP Avinash Pande told ETV Bharat.
According to senior UP Congress leader Deepak Singh, during his coming visit, “Rahul Gandhi will travel across the five assembly seats Rae Bareli, Unchahar, Bachchrawan, Sareni and Harchandpur under the parliamentary constituency to thank the voters and interact with them. A big rally may not be possible in the area due to the monsoon season, said local party leaders, adding that both the workers and the public were excited over the MPs' visit.
“For many in the area, it is a continuity of a Gandhi family member as their MP which makes them happy. Their issues also get addressed quickly as there is an established system to look into public grievances and needs,” said Singh.