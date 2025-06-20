Rahul Gandhi To Rope In Congress Veterans In His OBC Push

New Delhi: Leader of the Opposition, Rahul Gandhi, has planned to set up a group of 24 senior OBC leaders from across the country to flag his concept of caste census nationwide, as the grand old party has doubts over the Centre’s move to hold the exercise in 2027.

According to party insiders, the group of 24 OBC leaders will include Karnataka chief minister K Siddaramaiah, former chief ministers Ashok Gehlot, M Veerappa Moily and Bhupesh Baghel, Congress Working Committee members BK Hari prasad and Sachin Pilot, Telangana Unit Chief Mahesh Goud, Telangana Minister Ponnam Prabhakar, Gujarat leader of opposition Amit Chavda and All India Congress Committee (AICC) functionaries Ajay Kumar Lallu and Jitendra Baghel among others.

The panel will prepare a blueprint of the issues related to the OBC to be flagged and programs to be conducted across the country in a planned manner, as similar efforts by the OBC department of the party do not attract enough public attention.

Rahul had been demanding a caste census for a long time, but the government recently responded by notifying the same for 2027. Moreover, the notification from the government did not specify if the regular census to be conducted in 2027 will have a caste census included in it or not.

This created a doubt in the minds of the Congress leaders who welcomed the said notification with caution, said the party insiders, adding that the grand old party will fight for the issue both inside the parliament during the monsoon session in July as well as on the streets.

The move to form a panel of senior community leaders is aimed at giving the plan a more focused implementation. AICC OBC department head Anil Jaihind will be the convenor of the advisory panel, which is expected to hold its first meeting soon.

“The central government has announced the caste census just to confuse the voters in Bihar. No details of the exercise to be conducted in 2027 are available. The same could have been started earlier as well. By that time, state elections in Uttar Pradesh too will be over. And by the time the survey gets completed, the 2029 national elections would be around the corner,” Gujarat leader of opposition Amit Chavda told ETV Bharat.

“The OBC politics will be an important issue over the coming months and years, and the grand old party should be at the forefront. We were the first ones to demand a caste census so that welfare policies could be tailored accordingly. In almost every state, the OBC population is the largest. Hence, a national advisory council will be able to project the issue more effectively,” he said.

According to the AICC secretary in charge of Haryana, Jitendra Baghel, the OBC candidates in various competitive examinations were losing out as they were rejected on the grounds of not being found suitable. “The Congress had been flagging the concerns of the OBCs at various fora, and plans to do the same in a more organised way. The Centre’s caste census move has been made to dilute our campaign as the saffron party got worried over it,” Baghel told ETV Bharat.

“After continuous pressure from Congress, the Modi government announced the caste census on April 30. Caste census is Rahul Gandhi's mission towards providing social and economic justice to the SCs, STs, and OBCs of the country. We'll ensure they get their rightful due,” he added.