Rahul Gandhi To Review Maharashtra Congress Poll Preparedness On Monday

New Delhi: Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi will review the Congress' poll preparedness for the coming Maharashtra assembly elections along with senior AICC and state leaders on Oct 14, two days after the shocking murder of ex-party functionary Baba Siddiqui.

According to party insiders, the Monday meeting is crucial as Rahul Gandhi wants to review the Congress poll preparations, the progress in seat-sharing talks with allies Shiv Sena-UBT and NCP-SP, the party’s campaign and the selection of candidates for the assembly elections scheduled by year-end.

The review meeting is significant as it comes in the wake of the recent poll loss in Haryana where infighting and faulty ticket distribution cost the Congress dear despite an opportunity for the grand old party to regain power after 10 years.

The review meeting comes in the background of the Congress blaming the Shiv Sena Shinde-BJP-NCP government in Maharashtra over its failure to secure the life of Baba Siddique despite recent threats and plans to make law and order a major election issue.

Siddique had left the Congress in February this year after spending decades with the grand old party to join the NCP led by Ajit Pawar, who is deputy chief minister. He was shot dead by three assailants on Oct 12 night in Mumbai in an incident which has resulted into a blame game between the ruling Mahayuti and the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi.

Though the Congress had been miffed with Siddique for ditching the party after being three-term MLA and state minister, the grand old party condemned his killing and demanded the resignation of state home minister and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis.