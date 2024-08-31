Rahul Gandhi To Launch Congress' J&K Campaign From South Kashmir's Dooru Constituency on September 4

New Delhi: Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi will launch the Congress’ campaign in Jammu and Kashmir on September 4 by seeking votes for Ghulam Ahmed Mir, the party's nominee in the Dooru assembly seat in Anantnag district.

Before that, the LoP will chair meetings of the party’s central election committee on September 2 and 3 along with Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge to approve candidates for the remaining two phases of polling on September 25 and October 1.

The party has fielded 9 candidates out of the 24 seats that will have polling in the first phase on September 18 as part of an alliance with the National Conference, Panthers Party and the CPI-M.

According to party insiders, September 4 was chosen to launch the party’s poll campaign in J&K as Rahul is scheduled to visit Maharashtra’s Sangli on September 5 where he will inaugurate a statue of former party leader Patangrao Kadam. The LoP will leave for his week-long US trip on September 6. While Rahul, who is very popular among the voters in J&K, will launch the campaign, his sister and party’s star campaigner Priyanka Gandhi will chip in during the LoP’s absence.

Rahul cut short his US trip to be able to campaign aggressively in both J&K and Haryana, which will have assembly polls on Oct 1. The LoP has sensed a good opportunity for the Congress in both the UT and the northern state.

“His visit will give a big boost to the party’s campaign in J&K. The INDIA bloc stands against the misdeeds of the BJP and represents the wishes of the locals. I am sure the people will give a solid mandate to the alliance,” AICC functionary Ghulam Ahmed Mir told ETV Bharat.

According to the Congress leader, the locals had no representation in elected bodies including Panchayat and assembly over the past 11 years and they were getting a chance to shape their future now.

“The people are excited about the polls and are awaiting a new government which will fulfil their aspirations. There are a lot of pending issues. The statehood was taken away and the rights of the people too. We have a positive agenda. The BJP has sensed a loss and is worried,” said Mir.

Party insiders said Rahul plans to field several new faces in J&K and is likely to give a chance to former national president of student’s body NSUI Neeraj Kundan who has been working in his area Bishnah for some time.

Both former state unit chief Viqar Rasool Wani who has been fielded from Banihal seat and senior leader Chaudhary Lal Singh, who contested the Udhampur Lok Sabha seat said the Congress will take a huge lead in the assembly polls.

“We will implement a decent and democratic campaign. We do not make false promises to the voters. Jobs, drug menace, land take over are some key issues that bother the locals and our government will address them when we come to power. The people of J&K will show mirror to the BJP on Oct 4 the result day,” said Wani.